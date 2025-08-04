Who Is Karishma Kotak? The Model-Turned-Anchor Proposed By WCL Owner On Live TV

Hyderabad: Television presenter and former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Karishma Kotak found herself at the centre of social media buzz after she was proposed to live on air by Harshit Tomar, the owner of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The unexpected incident occurred at the WCL 2025 final in Edgbaston, UK, and has since taken the internet by storm.

The Proposal

The grand finale of the WCL tournament ended on a high note, with cricket legend AB de Villiers smashing his third century of the series, an explosive 120 off just 60 balls, to lead the South Africa Champions to a nine-wicket win over the Pakistan Champions. But the biggest talking point of the evening came not on the field, but after the match.

While being interviewed by anchor Karishma Kotak, WCL founder Harshit Tomar responded to a question about post-tournament celebrations with an unexpected declaration. When Karishma asked, "How do you plan to celebrate the successful conclusion of the tournament?" Tomar replied, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you."

Karishma was visibly taken aback. The moment, which was captured live on camera, saw her briefly stunned before she managed to say, "Oh my god," and swiftly return to her role as a composed presenter. The clip went viral almost instantly.

Karishma's Journey: From London To Indian Television

Karishma Kotak was born and raised in London to a Gujarati father and an East African mother. She has a younger brother named Sunny. Having always been creative, she began her modelling career at 16 and found success after she was featured in the 2006 Kingfisher Calendar, which was her big break in fashion.

Academically, Karishma holds a bachelor's degree in Advertising and Marketing. Over the years, she went on to appear in major ad campaigns for brands like Dove, Pond's, Wella Hair Colour, Titan, Xylus, and Tanishq.

Her popularity surged after she entered the reality TV show Bigg Boss 6. However, her journey on the show was cut short just four weeks in, as she exited the house following the demise of her father.

Moving Into Films And Sports Anchoring

Karishma has also tried her hand at acting. She appeared in the Punjabi film Kaptaan in 2016 and later featured opposite Arbaaz Khan in Freaky Ali. But her most prominent pivot was into sports anchoring.

She gained recognition as a television presenter when she hosted Extraaa Innings during IPL 6. Since then, she has maintained a steady presence as a sports anchor. In past interviews, Karishma credited television icon Mandira Bedi as her inspiration to step into the male-dominated world of sports presenting.

Personal Life

During her stint on Bigg Boss, it was revealed that Karishma had previously dated fellow contestant Niketan Madhok. Speaking about it later, she told a newswire, "It's a very old, closed chapter that lasted for a couple of months only." She was also linked to actor Karan Wahi, though those rumours were never confirmed.

Karishma, who splits her time between London and India, has cultivated a glamorous lifestyle. Her social media profile reflects her love for travel, fashion, and dogs. Reports suggest she owns luxury cars, including an Audi Q7 and a BMW X5.