MM Keeravani's Father, Lyricist Shivashakti Datta, No More

Hyderabad: Shivashakti Datta, celebrated lyricist and writer, and father of Oscar-winning music composer, MM Keeravani, died on Monday night at his home in Manikonda, Hyderabad. He was 92 years old. Shivashakti Datta is known for his beautiful yet contemplative lyrics, as well as his extensive knowledge of Sanskrit, and he was a respect name in the Telugu film industry for many years.

He was born as Koduri Subbarao on the 8th of October 1932 in Kovvur, near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh (AP). He had a great love for the arts as a youth. He left home early and studied at the JJ School of Arts, Mumbai and then returned back to AP to pursue writing. He used the pen name 'Kamalesh' to write poems and articles for many magazines.

Datta entered the film industry along with his younger brother, veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad. He began his career with the film Janaki Ramudu (1988), where he served as both a writer and lyricist. Over the years, he penned memorable songs for numerous commercial hits such as Baahubali, RRR, NTR: Kathanayakudu, Hanuman and Sai. The many songs he wrote and were loved by the audience are Mamatala Thalli, Dheevara, Sahore Baahubali.

He also tried his hand at directing with Ardhangi (1996) and Chandrahas (2007). Although the films failed commercially, they reflected his passion for the medium. Datta has a family history in the film industry. His son, MM Keeravani is a renowned composer who became famous for RRR, and his brother, Vijayendra Prasad, is the story writer for countless hits.

Shivashakti Datta is also the uncle of filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, and singer, MM Srilekha. Many film personalities and fans took to social media to express condolences and celebrate his life after his passing.