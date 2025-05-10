MLC K Kavitha Urges Postponement Of 72nd Miss World Pageant Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Hyderabad: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has called on the Telangana government to postpone the upcoming 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.

Citing the prevailing security scenario and the "atmosphere of war" all over the country, MLC Kavitha expressed that it would not be correct to conduct such a glamorous worldwide event in this situation. She cautioned that going ahead with the pageant might attract widespread criticism since it could convey a wrong message when there is an intensified national anxiety.

"We must demonstrate wisdom and avoid sending wrong signals. It is not the right time for grand celebrations when our soldiers are engaged in safeguarding the country. The situation demands sensitivity," Kavitha told the media.

Making a comparison with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which too has been postponed because of the crisis, she said Telangana needs to go by the national sentiment and follow similar precautions.

As a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, Kavitha led a massive rally from Indira Park to RTC Cross Road at Hyderabad on Friday. The rally was held in favour of Operation Sindoor, which is being conducted by India as a reaction to cross-border raids. At the rally, Kavitha offered tributes to Murali Nayak, who died on duty while deployed on the front lines.

Speaking to the crowd, she appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and appealed to the people of the entire state to stage similar rallies in every district to show unity and solidarity with the armed forces.

"This is a righteous war (Dharma Yudh). India never makes mistakes. We are fighting with ethics and honesty. We did not harm the common people in Pakistan. We only destroyed terrorist camps," Kavitha said during her speech.

Tensions between the two countries have reached a boiling point, with reports confirming that Indian forces carried out retaliatory strikes on four airbases in Pakistan following an attack on 26 Indian locations. Intermittent firing has been reported along several points on the Line of Control (LoC), and the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that drones, some suspected to be armed, were sighted at multiple sensitive locations across the International Border and the LoC.

The Defence Ministry also reported an attack on a civilian area in Ferozpur, Punjab, where an armed drone injured members of a local family. Security forces have since sanitised the area and continue to remain on high alert.

As the situation continues to evolve, authorities have urged citizens, particularly those living in border regions, to remain indoors, minimise unnecessary movement, and adhere strictly to safety advisories. The government has assured that all aerial threats are being tracked and neutralised using advanced counter-drone systems.