Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's former wife, Helena Luke, passes away in the US. The news of her demise was shared by renowned dancer and actor Kalpana Iyer on social media, sparking an outpouring of tributes online. Helena breathed her last on November 3. The cause of Helena's death is not known yet.

Helena, who was best remembered for her role in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1985 film Mard, had a brief yet tumultuous marriage with Mithun, lasting just four months. In a candid interview, she reflected on this period as a "hazy dream," expressing regret over how it unfolded. She had once shared with Stardust Magazine, "I only wish it hadn’t happened. He was the one who brainwashed me into believing he was the man for me, and unfortunately, he succeeded."

Despite the glamour of their union, Helena’s experience was seemingly far from fairy-tale-like. According to Helena, Mithun had promised her father that he would treat her like the "ninth wonder of the world," but she felt abandoned and alone in their short-lived marriage.

In a throwback interview, she described Mithun as possessive and immature, accusing her of infidelity while grappling with his own guilt. "I really believed him when he said he loved me. But as I got to know him better, I realised he loved no one but himself," she revealed. She had also ruled out reconciliation dubbing the marriage a nightmare for her.

Her final social media post, made at 9:20 AM on the day of her passing, hinted at her struggles. "Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated," she wrote.