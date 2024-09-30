Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Cinematic Excellence

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this exciting news on X. He highlighted that the veteran actor is being honoured for his exceptional cinematic journey and significant contributions to Indian cinema.

“Mithun Da’s inspiring journey in cinema motivates generations! I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has chosen the legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji, for this iconic recognition,” Vaishnaw stated.

The prestigious honour will be conferred upon the screen icon at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony slated for October 8, 2024, as shared by Vaishnaw.

Notably, Chakraborty, 74, commenced his acting journey with the illustrious filmmaker Mrinal Sen's 1976 classic Mrigayaa, for which he garnered the National Film Award for Best Actor. The veteran actor is also renowned for his memorable performances in films like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Commando, OMG: Oh My God! and many more.

Renowned for his dynamic performances and distinctive style, Mithun captivated audiences for decades. His iconic songs from the 80s remain staple party anthems, evoking memories of a bygone era. With his boundless energy, catchy tunes, and trendsetting dance moves, Mithun's films were a guaranteed success.

For unversed, he holds the impressive record of 19 movie releases as a lead actor in 1989, a feat recognised by the Limca Book of Records and still unbroken in Bollywood.

Beyond his accomplishments in filmdom, Mithun has also made a mark in politics. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as a Trinamool Congress nominee but resigned two years later. In 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.