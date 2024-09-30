ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Cinematic Excellence

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Mithun Chakraborty will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. The award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, 2024.

Mithun Chakraborty will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. The award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, 2024.
Mithun Chakraborty Set to Be Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this exciting news on X. He highlighted that the veteran actor is being honoured for his exceptional cinematic journey and significant contributions to Indian cinema.

“Mithun Da’s inspiring journey in cinema motivates generations! I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has chosen the legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji, for this iconic recognition,” Vaishnaw stated.

The prestigious honour will be conferred upon the screen icon at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony slated for October 8, 2024, as shared by Vaishnaw.

Notably, Chakraborty, 74, commenced his acting journey with the illustrious filmmaker Mrinal Sen's 1976 classic Mrigayaa, for which he garnered the National Film Award for Best Actor. The veteran actor is also renowned for his memorable performances in films like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Commando, OMG: Oh My God! and many more.

Renowned for his dynamic performances and distinctive style, Mithun captivated audiences for decades. His iconic songs from the 80s remain staple party anthems, evoking memories of a bygone era. With his boundless energy, catchy tunes, and trendsetting dance moves, Mithun's films were a guaranteed success.

For unversed, he holds the impressive record of 19 movie releases as a lead actor in 1989, a feat recognised by the Limca Book of Records and still unbroken in Bollywood.

Beyond his accomplishments in filmdom, Mithun has also made a mark in politics. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as a Trinamool Congress nominee but resigned two years later. In 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Read More

  1. When Mithun faked a stomach ache on set to help this leading lady elope
  2. Mithun Chakraborty on his struggling days: Thought of committing suicide
  3. Mithun Chakraborty reflects on his superstardom days: I was the hottest star, but was lonely

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this exciting news on X. He highlighted that the veteran actor is being honoured for his exceptional cinematic journey and significant contributions to Indian cinema.

“Mithun Da’s inspiring journey in cinema motivates generations! I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has chosen the legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji, for this iconic recognition,” Vaishnaw stated.

The prestigious honour will be conferred upon the screen icon at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony slated for October 8, 2024, as shared by Vaishnaw.

Notably, Chakraborty, 74, commenced his acting journey with the illustrious filmmaker Mrinal Sen's 1976 classic Mrigayaa, for which he garnered the National Film Award for Best Actor. The veteran actor is also renowned for his memorable performances in films like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Commando, OMG: Oh My God! and many more.

Renowned for his dynamic performances and distinctive style, Mithun captivated audiences for decades. His iconic songs from the 80s remain staple party anthems, evoking memories of a bygone era. With his boundless energy, catchy tunes, and trendsetting dance moves, Mithun's films were a guaranteed success.

For unversed, he holds the impressive record of 19 movie releases as a lead actor in 1989, a feat recognised by the Limca Book of Records and still unbroken in Bollywood.

Beyond his accomplishments in filmdom, Mithun has also made a mark in politics. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as a Trinamool Congress nominee but resigned two years later. In 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Read More

  1. When Mithun faked a stomach ache on set to help this leading lady elope
  2. Mithun Chakraborty on his struggling days: Thought of committing suicide
  3. Mithun Chakraborty reflects on his superstardom days: I was the hottest star, but was lonely
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MITHUN CHAKRABORTYDADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDMITHUN DADASAHEB PHALKE HONOUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.