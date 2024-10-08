Mithun Chakraborty Recalls Being Kicked By Producer For 'Acting Like Al Pacino' After Receiving National Award For Debut Film - Watch

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, the star of iconic films such as Disco Dancer, Mrigayaa, and Andha Bichar, was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, marking a crowning achievement in his long and illustrious career. The award, the Indian government's highest recognition in cinema, was presented to the 74-year-old by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony in New Delhi. The veteran actor, wearing an arm brace on his right hand, received a standing ovation from the gathered dignitaries and A-list celebrities as he made his way to the stage.

Chakraborty, known for his journey from humble beginnings to superstardom, delivered an emotional acceptance speech filled with gratitude and personal anecdotes. Recalling his early struggles, the actor humorously shared how, after winning his first National Film Award for his debut performance in Mrigayaa (1976), he began to believe he had reached the height of Hollywood legend Al Pacino. However, his newfound confidence didn't go as planned.

Mithun Chakraborty Recalls Being Kicked By Producer For 'Acting Like Al Pacino' (Video Source: PTI)

"After winning the first National Award, I started thinking that I had become Al Pacino. So, I used to act like him whenever I went to any producer's office," Chakraborty said. But the reality check came soon after. "The third producer kicked me out of his office. That's when I realised I had made a mistake, and no one would want to work with me if I continued behaving that way."

Chakraborty also touched on the discrimination he faced due to his dark complexion. "People used to make fun of me over my complexion, so I started thinking about what I could do to make people forget about my dark complexion," he shared. "I realised I can dance with my legs to make people look only at my legs. I did exactly that, and people forgot my complexion. Then, I became the sexy, dusky Bengali Babu," he said.

The star, whose career has spanned nearly five decades, expressed his gratitude to fans and supporters. "I have come to this stage once again thanks to your blessings. Nothing was handed to me on a platter; I struggled a lot. But today, after receiving this award, I have stopped complaining. Thank you, God, you gave me everything back and with interest," Chakraborty said, acknowledging the hard work and persistence that had shaped his career.

Addressing aspiring artists across India, Chakraborty offered words of encouragement, emphasising the importance of perseverance. "Our country has many talented people, but what they don't have is money. I'd like to tell them that you may not have money but don't lose hope. Keep dreaming. Sleep, but don't let your dreams sleep."

Chakraborty's acting debut came in 1976 with Mrinal Sen's critically acclaimed Mrigayaa, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, he has received two more National Film Awards – Best Actor for Tahader Katha (1992) and Best Supporting Actor for Swami Vivekananda (1998).

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Chakraborty comes on the heels of his receiving the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, earlier in 2024. A versatile actor who has worked predominantly in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Chakraborty shot to international fame with his 1982 film Disco Dancer, introducing India to the disco craze. The film's songs, such as I Am A Disco Dancer and Yaad Aa Raha Hai, catapulted him to global fame, particularly in Russia, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he delivered a series of box office hits, including Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Commando, and Agneepath, the latter earning him critical acclaim for his role alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

A former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chakraborty remains a beloved figure in the world of cinema and beyond. He also served as the head judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance from 2009 to 2018.