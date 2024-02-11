Mithun Chakraborty out of ICU, Shastri Co-star and Director Share Update on Actor's Health

Mithun Chakraborty, who suffered a Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke), is out of ICU. The veteran actor is eager to resume shoot for his upcoming project Shashtri, shared co-star and director of the film.

Hyderabad: Mithun Chakraborty encountered a health scare recently when he suffered a stroke. Reports indicate that the incident occurred on a Saturday, prompting team of his upcoming film rushing him to hospital in Kolkata. Mithun complained of weakness specifically in his right upper and lower limbs.

On Saturday the hospital authorities issued an official statement, revealing the diagnosis of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). This type of stroke results from the blockage of an artery leading to the brain, often caused by a blood clot. It's a condition that requires urgent medical intervention and careful monitoring.

Amidst concerns for Mithun's health, updates from his co-actor, Debashree Roy, provided some relief. Debashree, who was working with Mithun on their upcoming Bengali film Shastri, visited him in the hospital. In conversation with a webloid, she conveyed that Mithun's condition had improved slightly.

"Now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room. He and I are supposed to shoot for the next schedule of Shastri from February 23. But now I don’t know whether he will resume on the 23rd or later. It will depend on what the doctors advise Mithunda," Debashree said.

Mithun's progress has been promising, as he has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now recuperating in a regular room within the hospital premises. However, the uncertainty looms over the film's production schedule, as Mithun's ability to resume shooting hinges on the recommendations of his medical team.

In the midst of this uncertainty, the film's director, Pathikrit Basu, also paid a visit to Mithun in the hospital. Basu shared optimistic sentiments, indicating that Mithun expressed his eagerness to return to the film set once he has recovered.

