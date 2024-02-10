Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Son Mimoh Shares Health Update

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain. He's currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but the exact medical issue is still unknown.

There's confusion surrounding the reason for Mithun's hospitalisation. Some reports suggest it's due to chest pain, while others claim it's because of a brain stroke. Amidst this uncertainty, Mithun's elder son Mimoh provided an update on his father's health. Talking to a webloid, Mimoh stated, "He is 100% fine and it’s a routine check-up."

Earlier, it was reported that the 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI, and further tests are ongoing. A hospital spokesperson mentioned, "Chakraborty has been admitted for medical evaluation this morning. Further details will be provided later."

Mithun, who is also a BJP leader, arrived at the hospital around 10:30 am. "We are waiting for the MRI reports. Currently, he is under observation in the ITU, supervised by a neuromedicine specialist," a doctor at the hospital stated.

The actor had been working on his film Shastri last week. Recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, Mithun expressed gratitude, saying, "Receiving such an honor after much hard work feels special." He continued, thanking his fans worldwide for their unwavering support and respect.

This isn't the first time Mithun has been hospitalised. In 2022, his son Namashi Chakraborty explained that he had a kidney stone issue which required surgery.