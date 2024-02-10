Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Son Mimoh Shares Health Update

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Mithun Chakraborty Health Update

Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty, provided an update on his father's health. He stated that Mithun is "100% fine" following his hospitalisation in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after complaining of chest pain. He's currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but the exact medical issue is still unknown.

There's confusion surrounding the reason for Mithun's hospitalisation. Some reports suggest it's due to chest pain, while others claim it's because of a brain stroke. Amidst this uncertainty, Mithun's elder son Mimoh provided an update on his father's health. Talking to a webloid, Mimoh stated, "He is 100% fine and it’s a routine check-up."

Earlier, it was reported that the 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI, and further tests are ongoing. A hospital spokesperson mentioned, "Chakraborty has been admitted for medical evaluation this morning. Further details will be provided later."

Mithun, who is also a BJP leader, arrived at the hospital around 10:30 am. "We are waiting for the MRI reports. Currently, he is under observation in the ITU, supervised by a neuromedicine specialist," a doctor at the hospital stated.

The actor had been working on his film Shastri last week. Recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, Mithun expressed gratitude, saying, "Receiving such an honor after much hard work feels special." He continued, thanking his fans worldwide for their unwavering support and respect.

This isn't the first time Mithun has been hospitalised. In 2022, his son Namashi Chakraborty explained that he had a kidney stone issue which required surgery.

Read More

  1. Mithun Chakraborty grooves on Janabe Ali from Bad Boys with son Namashi
  2. Actor-turned-politician Mithun bats for BJP-Left alliance to oust Trinamool from power
  3. 'Surprised to see Russians crazily dancing to Mithun's song!'
Last Updated :8 hours ago

TAGGED:

Mithun Chakraborty HospitalisedMithun Chakraborty Health UpdateMimoh Chakraborty

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.