Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised in Kolkata

Kolkata: Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised here and is under observation. Chakraborty, known for his iconic performances in numerous films, including Disco Dancer, Jung, Prem Pratigyaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Mard, was rushed to a private hospital's emergency unit on Saturday, February 10. The actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film Shastri, helmed by Pathikrit Basu.

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist. Mithun's sudden hospitalisation has sparked concern among fans and admirers. As per initial reports, Mithun Chakraborty was not feeling well before being admitted to the hospital. However, detailed information regarding his health status is still pending, leaving many anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.

Mithun's journey in the film industry spans several decades, beginning in 1976. Throughout his illustrious career, he has garnered numerous prestigious accolades, including the National Award, which stands as a testament to his remarkable talent and contribution to Indian cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award, third-highest civilian award bestowed by the Government of India. Reacting to this recognition, the actor expressed profound gratitude through his son Namashi's social media handle. In his heartfelt message, Mithun conveyed his overwhelming joy and deep appreciation for the honor, emphasizing the significance of such recognition after enduring various challenges.

He dedicated the award to his fans, both within India and across the globe, acknowledging their unwavering support and affection throughout his journey in the entertainment industry. His words resonated with sincerity and humility, reflecting the bond he shares with his audience and supporters.