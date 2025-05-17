Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Prediction Day 1: Tom Cruise's Film Projected To Cross Rs 16 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's recently released spy action thriller Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has opened to a thunderous response at the box office in India. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the final instalment in the long-running spy franchise has collected over Rs 3 crore on the first day of its release.

The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, made an impressive early morning debut, raking in an estimated Rs 3.21 crore from just its morning shows, according to Sacnilk.

The movie, which marks Cruise's return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, saw significant traction in metropolitan markets, especially in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that Tamil Nadu alone contributed between Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore to the day-one figures.

With advance booking numbers exceeding 50,000 tickets before its release, the buzz surrounding The Final Reckoning was noticeable. This overwhelming response, coupled with high occupancy levels, notably 61.71% for English IMAX 2D screenings on Saturday morning, indicates a robust theatrical turnout. Occupancy numbers for afternoon, evening, and night shows are still being updated, but initial trends suggest that the film could easily reach the projected opening day figure of Rs 16-20 crore.

Trade analysts are optimistic about the film's long-term performance in India. With its strong fan base and compelling action set pieces, The Final Reckoning is poised to become one of the biggest Hollywood openers of the year in India. Analysts believe it could be a strong contender to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, a mark achieved by only a select few international films.

Globally, the stakes are even higher. Made on a reported budget of $300-400 million, the film is one of the most expensive entries in the franchise. While it has premiered in select international markets, The Final Reckoning is set for a wide release in the United States during the Memorial Day weekend. Industry experts estimate that the movie will have to collect a sum of approximately $1 billion at the box office globally in order to break even, something no Mission: Impossible movie has done yet.

Starring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett alongside Cruise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has a runtime of 170 minutes and is the final instalment of the popular action saga. Whatever happens to its box office numbers, the film's strong opening in India indicates that fans are keen to see Ethan Hunt's last mission on the big screen.