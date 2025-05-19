Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's Film Makes Rs 34 Cr in India, Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 100 Cr

Hyderabad: Tom Cruise’s action-packed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has taken a strong start in Indian theatres. The film released just two days ago, but it's already doing big numbers at the box office. After getting the best opening for a Hollywood film in India in 2025, it kept up the pace on Sunday too.

Tom Cruise has a big fan base in India, and his performance in this film is being praised widely. In just two days, it has earned more than the lifetime collections of some recent Marvel movies in India. The movie has even beaten the opening numbers of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 2

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Impossible 8 made Rs 16.50 crore net on Day 1 in India. On Sunday, it performed even better, collecting Rs 17.69 crore (Early estimates). That brings its total to Rs 34.19 crore in just two days. That’s already 30% of what Mission Impossible 7 earned during its entire run two years ago. Worldwide gross has hit over Rs 100 crore, Sacnilk reports.

Now, all eyes are on Monday. The third day will be the first big test to see if the film can hold its momentum during weekdays. If it avoids a major drop, it could continue doing well. The good news is that reviews have been very positive, which could help keep the collections steady.

A large part of the collection has come from the English version, followed by Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

In comparison, Marvel’s Thunderbolts earned Rs 22.50 crore in total in India, and Captain America: Brave New World did slightly better at Rs 23 crore. Mission Impossible 8 has already passed both in just two days and is now heading towards the Rs 50 crore mark, which it may cross within the first week.

Tom Moved To Tears At MI 8 Cannes Premiere

Meanwhile, Mission Impossible 8 had its world premiere at Cannes 2025, where it received a 5-minute standing ovation. On Day 2 of the festival, Tom Cruise was visibly emotional as the audience gave him a warm reception. It became a memorable moment for fans and filmmakers. The actor even had tears in his eyes as he thanked the crowd.

Addressing the audience, Tom said, “It is the response that makes us do this. You are the reason we do this. It is the experience of the big screen that makes us do this.” His heartfelt message touched everyone at the premiere.

About Mission Impossible 8

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning is the eighth and last film in the franchise. With thrilling stunts, international locations, and emotional moments, the movie is being praised as a perfect send-off to the iconic series. Fans and critics are calling it one of Tom Cruise’s best performances.

Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in this final chapter, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and others. It released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

The film is yet to release in the US and other key countries, where it will hit theatres on May 23. Trade analysts are already saying it could be the first Mission Impossible film to earn over $1 billion worldwide.