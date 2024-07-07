'Missing Them a Lil Extra': Sonakshi Sinha's UNSEEN Pics with Parents Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Hyderabad: Just two weeks into her new life, Sonakshi Sinha is already feeling the pangs of separation from her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The actor, who tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, took to Instagram to share some heartwarming and unseen photos from her wedding day, showcasing her parents' emotional moments.

In the photos, Sonakshi is seen consoling her tearful parents, especially her mother, who was worried about her daughter leaving the family home. Sonakshi reassured her mother that she would be just a short distance away, residing in her own Bandra home, merely 25 minutes away from her parents' Juhu residence.

The actor captioned the post, "At the wedding, Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house. I told her, 'Maa, don't worry… Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins.' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She ended with a lighthearted note, hoping for Sunday Sindhi curry at home and signing off with "zoom zoom zoom."

Despite earlier rumours of her father's disapproval, Shatrughan Sinha was present at the wedding, putting speculation to rest. However, Sonakshi's older brother, Luv Sinha, did not attend the ceremony, sparking further rumours. He later clarified that "matters are resolved."

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding was a grand affair, with a civil ceremony at her Mumbai residence followed by a star-studded reception.