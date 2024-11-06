Miss World Kiki Hakansson Passes Away At 95; Did You Know She Was The First And The Last To Be Crowned In Bikini?

Hyderabad: Kiki Hakansson, the trailblazing beauty who became the first-ever Miss World in 1951, passed away at 95. She died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 4, at her California home, as confirmed by her family. Her loved ones shared that she departed "peacefully, comfortably, and well taken care of." The news was publicly announced through the official Miss World Instagram account, honouring her legacy as a pioneer in the pageant world.

Born Kerstin "Kiki" Hakansson in Sweden, she made history in 1951 as the first woman to be crowned Miss World. The inaugural pageant was held on July 29, 1951, at the Lyceum Ballroom in London, initially conceived as a one-time event tied to the Festival of Britain. Little did anyone know that the competition would grow into a globally renowned institution. Kiki's victory set the stage for what would become one of the most celebrated beauty pageants worldwide, establishing her as an iconic figure in both the beauty and cultural landscapes.

Kiki Hakansson (Getty Images)

She stood out not only for her title but also because she wore a bikini during the crowning ceremony, which sparked controversy. The attire drew criticism from the Pope, and several countries even threatened to withdraw from the competition. Consequently, bikinis were banned from the pageant in 1952, and replaced by more modest swimwear. Although bikinis eventually returned to Miss World, Hakansson remains the only winner to wear one while being crowned.

Kiki Hakansson (Getty Images)

The Miss World organisation expressed their sorrow at her passing in a heartfelt tribute on social media. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all of Kiki's family, sending our love and offering our prayers at this difficult time," the official post read.

Her son, Chris Andersen, also paid tribute to his mother, fondly describing her as "real, kind, loving, and fun." He added, "She had a brilliant sense of humour, wit, and a big heart. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warmth and generosity."

Julia Morley, Chairwoman of Miss World, shared her own memories of Kiki, calling her a "true pioneer." Morley reflected, "It is fitting that Kiki would hold her place in history as the first Miss World. We will continue to celebrate her memory eternally. Kiki Hakansson is forever in our hearts."

As a trailblazer, Kiki Hakansson left an enduring legacy that will inspire generations of pageant contestants. Her crowning as the first Miss World marked the beginning of a new era, and her memory will continue to shine brightly in the Miss World legacy.