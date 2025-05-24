ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Winners Of Head-To-Head Challenge Finale Laud Hyderabad's Safety And Culture

Miss World 2025 contestants praised Telangana during the Head-to-Head Challenge, highlighting the state's safety, cultural richness, and progressive empowerment efforts.

Miss World 2025: Winners Of Head-To-Head Challenge Finale Laud Hyderabad's Safety And Culture
Miss World 2025: Winners Of Head-To-Head Challenge Finale Laud Hyderabad's Safety And Culture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: The contestants of Miss World 2025 brought sparkle and purpose to Hyderabad as they gathered for the Head-to-Head Challenge Finale on Friday at the Trident Hotel. The event turned into more than just a competition; it was a celebration of women's empowerment, safety, and cultural richness, themes that contestants repeatedly associated with the host state.

The Head-to-Head Challenge, a segment of the Miss World competition, featured inspiring stories and compelling social visions. Emerging as winners across four regions were:

- Miss Turkey, Idil Bilgen (Asia-Oceania)

- Miss Wales, Millie-Mae Adams (Europe)

- Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya (Africa)

- Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Anna-Lise Nanton (America-Caribbean)

These women earned their places in the Top 10, impressing judges with intellect and the ability to articulate solutions for real-world challenges.

Telangana Earns International Applause

A recurring theme throughout the challenge was admiration for Telangana's strides in women's safety, education, and empowerment. Contestants from Brazil, Suriname, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago praised the environment of safety that the state fosters.

"It's inspiring to see women confidently walking the streets of Hyderabad even at night. It reflects the state's commitment to safety," said several participants.

When asked how they would introduce Telangana to a global audience, contestants highlighted the state's seamless blend of innovation and tradition. "From medicine to tradition, Telangana is a land that respects women, empowers them, and warmly welcomes the world," said Miss Trinidad and Tobago, adding, "My country is called the Land of Sunshine, but that name fits Telangana perfectly."

Inspiring Personal Journeys

The Head-to-Head Challenge also provided a platform for personal narratives:

Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya, urged people to remain authentic in a changing world: "The world may change, but don't lose your individuality."

Miss Wales, Millie Ma Adams, highlighted the power of education: "It's the most powerful tool for progress."

Miss Turkey, Idil Bilgen, an oncologist, shared her journey of losing her mother to cancer and launching a campaign for cancer awareness in Turkey.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Anna-Lise Nanton, discussed her tree-planting initiative: "We've launched a tree-planting campaign. Small steps lead to a sustainable future."

There is still plenty of excitement to be seen in Hyderabad. With the Head-to-Head Challenge now completed, we turn our attention to the Top Model competition, which will take place on May 24. In this Top Model competition, the contestants will display their grace, elegance, and commanding presence, all as they edge closer to winning one of the most coveted prizes - the Miss World crown.

