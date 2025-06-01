Exclusive Interview: Miss World Chuangsri Says She Will Use Her Title To Spread Cancer Awareness

Hyderabad: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad, on Sunday said that she never felt so happier that this crown on her head, would make the people back home in her country would feel proud. Thailand has been waiting for over 70 years to win this title, and Chuangsri is the first girl from Thailand to win the crown in the latest contest that witnessed the participation of 108 beauties from around the world.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Suchata Chuangsri, who excelled in the competition with her beauty, charm and self-confidence, said: "I am not the only winner in this competition. All the contestants who came here are winners in my eyes. It has been an amazing journey here. I have learned a lot in this journey. The people of Telangana have given me great hospitality. I will never forget them."

Exclusive Interview with Miss World Chuangsri (ETV Bharat)

On her association with Miss World in the coming year, Miss World Chuangsri said that she will be travelling around the world, giving help and support to people who are in need. "I have been running a breast cancer awareness programme. I will continue to do it in the coming three years. Since I am Miss World now, I will be able to give some more to this awareness."

To a question, Chuangsri said she was in shock and a bit surprised when she was announced as Miss World but then she expressed gratitude and joy for the title. When asked how she felt when she was posed the final question, Chuangsri said that she was the last one to be asked that question, it was meant to be and she used the opportunity to speak from her heart.

Miss World Chuangsri said that she would love to support the projects and causes of other contestants in future. She said that all of us have our own stories to tell, but it is important how we will help other people. About her stay in Telangana, she said that it has been an amazing experience and that the past three weeks went fast like the blink of an eye. "I received so much support from the people of Telangana," she said.

Chuangsri's message to the young generation is that they should believe in themselves, and stick to their core values and their purpose. It's not an easy journey but as long as you hold on to your purpose, you will reach your destination.