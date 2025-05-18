Miss World 2025: Ramoji Film City Magic Leaves Contestants, Delegates In Awe With Its Beauty And Hospitality

Hyderabad: It was a magical evening at the iconic Ramoji Film City as contestants from 108 countries, participating in the Miss World 2025 pageant, visited to explore the world's largest film studio on Saturday. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the lights of the Film City lit up, welcoming the foreign beauties into a dreamland of cinema, culture, and celebration.
From the grand entrance to the legendary movie sets, the atmosphere was electric. The contestants, dressed in elegant attire, were welcomed with traditional saffron and pearl garlands by the hosts. The drummers of Maharastra's Puneri Dhol tradition welcomed them as drum beats reverberated to create a crescendo as the air was filled up with festive spirit, making many of the visitors funding a rhythm in joy.
The event was graced by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ch. Kiron, Managing Director CH. Vijayeswari, ETV CEO Bapineedu, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu, among others. The organisers ensured the visitors experienced Indian warmth and hospitality at its finest.
As they toured the green boulevards, charming sets, and colourful locations, the contestants were in awe of the vision of late Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group. They called it a "paradise of cinema" and were seen capturing memories with selfies and group photos at every stop.
One of the contestants' most loved locations was the Mughal Garden, with its soft lawns, sparkling water fountains, and glowing lights. They spent over an hour and a half here, soaking in the beauty, enjoying classical and western music, and posing for endless photos.
Later in the evening, they enjoyed a moonlit dinner amidst soothing music, under strings of decorative lights. Dressed artists re-enacted epic scenes as the contestants visited the Baahubali set. They were welcomed by performers dressed as warriors, guiding them through iconic landmarks from the movie. The hundred-foot statue of Bhallaladeva, royal thrones, and war props left them spellbound.
Among the guests present were Ramoji Group HR President Gopala Rao, Company Secretary G. Srinivas, ETV-Bharat CEO J. Srinivas, film producers Shyam Prasad Reddy, Shobhu Yarlagadda, Gemini Kiran, Bharat Biotech International Executive Chairman Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella, Raychus Ella, Vinay, CH Divija, Special Chief Secretary to the Government Jayesh Ranjan, Miss World Organization Chairperson Julia Morley, 71st Miss World Kristina Pizkova, Miss India Nandini Gupta and many other guests participated in the celebrations.
The Miss World team will continue their Hyderabad tour on Sunday, visiting the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills at 3:30 PM and the secretariat at 6 PM. They will also witness a 3D mapping show and drone display showcasing Telangana's development initiatives.
