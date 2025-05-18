ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Ramoji Film City Magic Leaves Contestants, Delegates In Awe With Its Beauty And Hospitality

Hyderabad: It was a magical evening at the iconic Ramoji Film City as contestants from 108 countries, participating in the Miss World 2025 pageant, visited to explore the world's largest film studio on Saturday. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the lights of the Film City lit up, welcoming the foreign beauties into a dreamland of cinema, culture, and celebration.

From the grand entrance to the legendary movie sets, the atmosphere was electric. The contestants, dressed in elegant attire, were welcomed with traditional saffron and pearl garlands by the hosts. The drummers of Maharastra's Puneri Dhol tradition welcomed them as drum beats reverberated to create a crescendo as the air was filled up with festive spirit, making many of the visitors funding a rhythm in joy.

The event was graced by Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ch. Kiron, Managing Director CH. Vijayeswari, ETV CEO Bapineedu, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, and Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu, among others. The organisers ensured the visitors experienced Indian warmth and hospitality at its finest.

As they toured the green boulevards, charming sets, and colourful locations, the contestants were in awe of the vision of late Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group. They called it a "paradise of cinema" and were seen capturing memories with selfies and group photos at every stop.