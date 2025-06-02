'Honestly I Don't Feel Like Leaving': Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Bids Emotional Farewell To Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the curtains came down on the Miss World 2025 pageant, newly crowned winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand bid a heartfelt farewell to Hyderabad, the city that played host to the prestigious global event. In an exclusive conversation with Eenadu, the 23-year-old beauty queen expressed her overwhelming gratitude, reflecting on her journey and the unforgettable memories she created in India.

"My reign as Miss World lasts only a year… but I will remember this moment forever," said Opal, her voice filled with emotion. Her victory marks a historic moment for Thailand, as she becomes the first-ever Miss World from her country.

Describing her win as a milestone, Opal said, "This victory isn't just mine, it's for everyone who believes in 'Beauty with a Purpose'. I will continue to support the social initiatives of my fellow contestants even after my reign ends."

The Thai beauty explained that her journey into pageantry stemmed from a transformative personal experience. After being diagnosed with a chest tumour at age 16, Opal had surgery that ignited a strong passion for raising awareness about breast cancer. "Thankfully, it wasn't cancer, but the surgery changed my life. That moment made me determined to raise awareness about breast cancer, that's what drew me to pageants in the first place," she shared. "Survivors have been my greatest inspiration."

Opal also expressed a keen interest in Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood. "My favourite actress is Alia Bhatt, and I loved watching Gangubai Kathiawadi," she said. Although she hasn't yet watched South Indian films, her visit to the Baahubali sets at Ramoji Film City left her awestruck. "I was blown away! It made me realise how massive the Indian film industry really is," she said.

She mentioned previous Miss World winners Manushi Chhillar and Priyanka Chopra as her role models and admired their elegance and accomplishments.

While reflecting on her three-week time spent in Hyderabad, Opal said, "The people, the food, the hospitality, I loved everything. I have so many sweet memories. Honestly, I don't want to leave."

After the Miss World 2025 edition concluded, other contestants, too, shared their thoughts on their time in the city.

Hassett Dereje, First Runner-up from Ethiopia, said, "I'm not disappointed at all. This was a beautiful experience. Beauty is not what you see on the outside, it's how you respond to the world. I'll continue working for children and women through my project."

Maja Klajda, Second Runner-up from Poland, said, "There's no room for disappointment. This journey was magical. The pageant helped me grow and opened up new avenues for my 'Beauty with a Purpose' work."

Aurelie Joachim, Third Runner-up from Martinique, said, "My self-confidence has grown tremendously through Miss World. I want to focus on mental health support and continue my mission through my foundation. Live for yourself, not for others."

Before departing for their respective countries via Shamshabad airport, many contestants took photos with locals at the Trident Hotel. Some were seen flipping through Eenadu's coverage of the pageant, with the Ethiopian delegate particularly moved as she scrolled through snapshots of her cherished moments in India.