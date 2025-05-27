Kota: The city of Kota is rallying behind the local girl Nandini Gupta to win the ongoing Miss World pageant in Hyderabad. There are 120 participants in the competition, and Nandini has reached the semi-finals and is among the top 40. The competition that began on May 10 is to end on May 31.

She was chosen Miss India in 2023 after becoming Miss Rajasthan. Her father, Sumit Gupta, is proud of her for giving a good competition to all the contestants.

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta Reaches Semi-Finals, Gains Full Support From Kota (Video: ETV Bharat)

"She is doing better and better in every event and round. One cannot prepare for fashion and modelling competitions in Kota. That is why she went to Mumbai to start preparing along with her studies. We hope that she will become Miss World," he said.

Stating that everyone is praying for her success, he pointed out, "Everyone is happy with her performance and wants her to win so that she can make Kota, Rajasthan and India proud."

Her mother, Rekha Gupta, said that Nandini's victory is the dream of the whole of India. "India should get the crown of Miss World this time. Nandini is performing very well in the competition. She has been at the top and has become one of Asia's top models," she said.

She further said, "Nandini topped her group to be counted among the top 40 contestants. We are proud of this, too."

Sumit informed that the contestants have been divided into four groups, and the 10 best ones have been selected from each group. Nandini has been included from the Asian group.

The Miss World pageant comprises several rounds. The first one is sports, where the competitors participate in any sport of their choice. This is followed by the head-to-head round, where all the participants give information about themselves. This is also called the speech round, where the participants narrate their journey to this competition. The next is the talent round, where the contestants display different skills like singing, dancing, or playing an instrument.

Then there is the beauty with a purpose round, which is the most important and is considered the focal point of the Miss World competition. Here, the participants have to align with a social cause. Nandini opted for 'Project Ekta', which aims at helping the handicapped, mentally challenged and helpless people.

Next in the list comes the top model round, wherein the contestants walk the ramp wearing designer outfits. There are also other levels like costume round and best aura round.

Miss World is to be chosen from 120 beauty contestants divided into four groups, with participants from 30 countries each. The top 10 from every group have been selected as the semi-finalists. This will be followed by various rounds again, and five contestants will be chosen from every group, and eventually, eight finalists will be selected from these 20 contestants. The search will narrow down to four, from which the three top winners will be chosen. One of them will be chosen as Miss World while the other two will be declared runners-up.