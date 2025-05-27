ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Miss United States And Miss New Zealand Plan To Watch Baahubali After Ramoji Film City Visit

After visiting Ramoji Film City, Miss United States and Miss New Zealand expressed excitement to watch Baahubali, praising Indian cinema's grandeur and artistic storytelling.

Miss United States And Miss New Zealand Plan To Watch Baahubali After Ramoji Film City Visit (Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the Miss World 2025 pageant continues to buzz in Hyderabad, with international beauty queens soaking in the culture, cinematic grandeur, and hospitality of Telangana. Among those captivated by the local charm are Miss United States Athenna Crosby and Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole, who revealed their newfound interest in Indian cinema, particularly the blockbuster epic Baahubali, following their visit to Ramoji Film City.

During an interaction with ETV Bharat, both contestants expressed their admiration for Indian films and the influence of the local film industry on their perspectives. Ramoji Film City, known for being the shooting location of many Indian cinematic marvels, made a lasting impression on them.

Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole
Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole (Photo: ETV Bharat)

"I know there's one that I have got on my to-watch list that everyone has been telling me about after we visited Ramoji Film City. I need to watch Baahubali, I really need to watch it," said Miss New Zealand, Samantha Poole, with enthusiasm. "We need to watch Baahubali. We can watch it together. We'll watch it on the plane back home because we don't have time in the next couple of days, but we're going to watch it."

Miss United States, Athena Crosby, echoed her sentiments. "I did get to watch some of RRR on the plane, and I will say that just Indian cinema in general is so chaotic. It's crazy. Like most of the time, I have no idea what's going on, but I'm so entertained and I can't stop watching. It's addictive, it's ornate, it's over the top, and that's something I can really appreciate," said Miss United States.

Miss United States Athenna Crosby
Miss United States Athena Crosby (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on her time in Hyderabad, Crosby added, "I'm feeling a little sad because our time here at Miss World is coming to a close. We are in our final week, but it has been an incredible month here in Hyderabad and in Telangana. Thank you to the Telangana government and the Miss World organisation for making us feel like stars."

The duo also praised local traditions and artisans, including a memorable experience involving handcrafted bangles during dinner at their hotel. "To be a part of that tradition and witness that artistry is very, very special," said Crosby.

