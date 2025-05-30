Kota (Rajasthan): Nandini Gupta, a native of Rajasthan's Kota, who is currently representing India at the Miss World 2025 competition in Hyderabad, has qualified as a semi-finalist. The event, which began on May 10, has contestants representing more than 40 countries competing in several rounds to be selected among the final four contestants, where one will be selected as Miss World and the other three will be runner-ups.

Nandini Gupta was crowned Miss India in 2023 and has since been preparing extensively for Miss World. Gupta hails from the village of Bhandaheda in Sangod, but her family later moved to Kota, where Nandini was born and raised. Her father, Sumit Gupta, also studied in Kota.

Miss World 2025: Miss India Nandini Gupta Loves Riding Tractor And Village Food (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sumit Gupta provided insights into Nandini's experience and appreciation for her village. "Nandini was always very advanced and futuristic," he stated. "I don't drive a car or a tractor, but she can drive tractors and harvesters with ease. Even after winning Miss India, she went back to meet the village children, interact with them, and spend time with our cattle."

Nandini has a down-to-earth personality and has a fondness for the rural way of life. She likes the simple food served in the village; her favourite dishes are chulha (traditional clay stove/cooking) roti with mixed vegetables. Nandini's love for farm life is evident; she enjoys not only feeding the cattle but also having her photographs taken with them.

Miss World 2025: Miss India Nandini Gupta Loves Riding Tractor And Village Food (Photo: ETV Bharat)

After winning Miss India in 2023, Nandini was welcomed back to Kota, Rajasthan, with a tractor ride through the village. The tractor was driven by the Rajasthan Energy Minister, Heeralal Nagar, with Nandini enjoying the ride. During that visit, she actually drove the tractor herself and had also taken part in the ritual worship of agricultural machinery (tractor, harvester, etc.) as part of the Diwali celebration that marked the end of cropping and harvesting the food for the year.

Sumit Gupta also reminisced about Nandini's early inclination toward glamour and pageantry. "At the age of three, she was already practising ramp walks she saw on TV. There's even a video from her childhood showcasing her catwalk," he said. Encouraged and supported by her family, Nandini's passion only grew stronger. Her studies in Mumbai later provided her with a more structured path toward the fashion and modelling industry.

Miss World 2025: Miss India Nandini Gupta Loves Riding Tractor And Village Food (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Now a semi-finalist in Miss World 2025, Nandini is one step closer to making history. Her family, including her father Sumit, mother Rekha, and sister Ananya, has come to Hyderabad to give her their unwavering support during this event. At the same time, her village, Bhandaheda, lights up with prayer and excitement as the people wait with anticipation for Nandini to return with the Miss World crown.