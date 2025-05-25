ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Miss India Nandini Gupta Advances To Quarterfinals After Top Model Win

Miss India Nandini Gupta wins Asia & Oceania Top Model at Miss World 2025, becoming a quarterfinalist.

Nandini Gupta Shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Nandini Gupta Shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge (Photo: IANS)
Published : May 25, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: Miss India Nandini Gupta has made her country proud making it to the top four continental finalists at Miss World 2025. Nandini Gupta won the Top Model Challenge for the Asia & Oceania region and advanced directly to the Quarterfinals of the competition. The 72nd edition of Miss World is being held in Hyderabad, India, and the grand finale is set for May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Center.

Held at the luxurious Trident Hyderabad, the Top Model Challenge is one of the most awaited fast-track events of the Miss World pageant. A total of 108 contestants from across the world walked the runway, representing their nations with style, elegance, and cultural pride.

The four winners from each continent were:

  • Asia & Oceania: Nandini Gupta (India)
  • Europe: Jasmine Gerhardt (Ireland)
  • Africa: Selma Kamanya (Namibia)
  • Americas & Caribbean: Aurélie Joachim (Martinique)

All of these winners are now officially quarterfinalists for Miss World 2025. The event, hosted by Stephanie del Valle, Miss World 2016 from Puerto Rico, was billed as a night where fashion met identity and elegance met purpose. The contestants wore designer outfits that combined contemporary fashion with their cultural identity grounded in their respective countries, and it turned out to be a unique celebration of solidarity around the world.

All the contestants showed individuality, identity and assurance and developed an idea of their sense of self. Nandini distinguished herself in the vast sea of other nation's beauty regimes.

Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley, went on to explain that the Top Model challenge is much more than looks because it also is about confidence, voice, and heritage. As Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Event approaches within a few days, Hyderabad is in the spotlight with this event being one of the biggest beauty pageants in world history. India now waits in great anticipation to see how far Nandini travels on her journey to the crown.

