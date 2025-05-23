Miss World 2025: Indonesia's Monica Kezia Sembiring Wins Talent Finale; Finalists Embrace Hyderabad Journey

Hyderabad: The city of pearls dazzled with glamour, talent, and profound stories as contestants of Miss World 2025 lit up Hyderabad with their performances and personal journeys. Thursday evening witnessed a spectacular display of culture and artistry during the Miss World Talent Finale in the city's Shilpakala Vedika, where 24 contestants from around the globe brought their unique skills to the spotlight.
Indonesia's Monica Kezia Sembiring Takes The Crown
The highlight of the evening was Indonesian beauty Monica Kezia Sembiring, who won the Talent Finale with her soulful piano performance, harmoniously blended with her singing. Her emotionally and technically polished act earned her loud applause and ultimately the crown for this segment.
Miss Cameroon Princesse Issie secured the second position with a commanding and powerful performance, while Miss Italy Chiara Esposito clinched third place.
The three-hour showcase transformed the stage into a canvas of creativity, music, dance, and storytelling, as contestants expressed their cultures and personal stories through their talents.
Diverse Talents On One Stage
Miss Nigeria enthralled the crowd with a high-energy Indo-African fusion dance. Miss Sri Lanka's traditional dance performance highlighted her country's classical heritage, while Miss Netherlands surprised everyone with an ice skating routine.
The Czech Republic's contestant displayed elegance and skill on the piano, and Miss Brazil sang I Love Stories, an ode to her passion for storytelling. Argentina stood out with a powerful urban dance performance, which was so well-received.
Miss Estonia delivered a floor dance, considered one of the evening's highlights. Miss Wales took a unique route by demonstrating CPR techniques live on stage, blending talent with a crucial public health message.
Miss Australia showcased her singing talent, and Miss Kenya turned the venue into a mini concert hall with an electrifying DJ set. The grand finale of the Talent Night saw all 24 contestants come together to dance to the popular Telugu folk song RANU BOMBAI KI RANU.
Cultural Engagements And Social Impact
Earlier in the day, Miss World contestants from Europe visited Shilparamam in Madhapur. Accompanied by Telangana Minister Seethakka, they explored local crafts at the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar. Later, 60 contestants visited the Social Welfare Gurukul School at the Victoria Memorial Home in Saroornagar. They interacted with students, participated in activities, and left a heartwarming impact on the children.
"Hearts Full of Dreams": Contestants Reflect On Their Experience
With just a week to go before the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale, internal rounds are intensifying. Contestants have competed in the sports finale, continental contests, and the talent segment. Up next are the Head-to-Head Challenge Finale, scheduled at the Trident Hotel.
Amid this whirlwind, many contestants opened up about their dreams and reflections.
"I believe in myself," said Miss South Sudan, Ayom Tito Mathiech, a law student and former TV personality. "Telangana is beautiful. I've seen the Charminar, Ramoji Film City, and loved the Mughal Gardens the most," she said. Her Beauty with Purpose project focuses on improving education and infrastructure in her country. "South Sudan is small, poor, but full of potential," she shared. "Each contestant here has a unique background and goal. Their ideals inspire me. My dream is to uplift the people in my country, and believing in myself is what pushes me forward."
Miss Belgium, Karen Jansen, a professional psychologist, approaches the pageant with calm focus. "Winning is tough, you need to shine in every area. I'm trying to give it my best," she said. Karen praised Hyderabad's hospitality, medical infrastructure, and cuisine, particularly the biryani. She also highlighted the role of yoga in her life. "India gifted yoga to the world. It helps me balance my energy, especially in a competition like this," she said.
She also spoke about the stress of social media. "Worrying only makes you lose more," she stated, urging people to be authentic. Karen even invited fellow contestants to Tomorrowland, Belgium's iconic music festival, fostering bonds that go beyond the competition.
