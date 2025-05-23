ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Indonesia's Monica Kezia Sembiring Wins Talent Finale; Finalists Embrace Hyderabad Journey

Hyderabad: The city of pearls dazzled with glamour, talent, and profound stories as contestants of Miss World 2025 lit up Hyderabad with their performances and personal journeys. Thursday evening witnessed a spectacular display of culture and artistry during the Miss World Talent Finale in the city's Shilpakala Vedika, where 24 contestants from around the globe brought their unique skills to the spotlight.

Indonesia's Monica Kezia Sembiring Takes The Crown

The highlight of the evening was Indonesian beauty Monica Kezia Sembiring, who won the Talent Finale with her soulful piano performance, harmoniously blended with her singing. Her emotionally and technically polished act earned her loud applause and ultimately the crown for this segment.

Miss Cameroon Princesse Issie secured the second position with a commanding and powerful performance, while Miss Italy Chiara Esposito clinched third place.

The three-hour showcase transformed the stage into a canvas of creativity, music, dance, and storytelling, as contestants expressed their cultures and personal stories through their talents.

Diverse Talents On One Stage

Miss Nigeria enthralled the crowd with a high-energy Indo-African fusion dance. Miss Sri Lanka's traditional dance performance highlighted her country's classical heritage, while Miss Netherlands surprised everyone with an ice skating routine.

The Czech Republic's contestant displayed elegance and skill on the piano, and Miss Brazil sang I Love Stories, an ode to her passion for storytelling. Argentina stood out with a powerful urban dance performance, which was so well-received.

Miss Estonia delivered a floor dance, considered one of the evening's highlights. Miss Wales took a unique route by demonstrating CPR techniques live on stage, blending talent with a crucial public health message.