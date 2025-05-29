ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025 Heats Up As Multimedia Challenge Winners Earn Spot In Top 40

Miss World 2025 announces Multimedia Challenge winners: Thailand, Montenegro, Cameroon, and Dominican Republic. These finalists now advance directly into the Top 40.

Multimedia Challenge Heats Up Miss World 2025 Ahead of Finale
Multimedia Challenge Heats Up Miss World 2025 Ahead of Finale (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: As the grand finale of Miss World 2025 draws near in Hyderabad, excitement reached a high point with the announcement of the Multimedia Challenge winners, which is a key pre-final event that awarded four contestants a direct fast-track entry into the Top 40 quarterfinals. The challenge, part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, tasked 20 selected finalists, five from each continent, with creating a powerful 90-second video. The theme was personal: to narrate their journey from being crowned in their home countries to arriving in Telangana, India, for the global competition.

Contestants were given complete creative freedom. Many stepped into the role of storytellers, interviewers, and even filmmakers, weaving in candid behind-the-scenes clips, emotional reflections, and interviews with fellow contestants. The goal was to connect with global audiences by sharing the heart of their Miss World experience.

After a careful evaluation of all entries for creativity, emotional depth, and production quality, four winners were crowned, one from each region:

  • Asia & Oceania Winner: 🇹🇭 Thailand – Opal Suchata (@suchaaata)
  • Europe Winner: 🇲🇪 Montenegro – Andrea Nikolić (@andreanikollic)
  • Africa Winner: 🇨🇲 Cameroon – Kendra Issie (@princesseissie)
  • Americas & Caribbean Winner: 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic – Mayra Delgado (@mayradelgadob)

These outstanding contestants now advance to the Top 40 as part of the Miss World quarterfinals, securing a major advantage ahead of the finale at Hitex, Madhapur, on May 31.

In addition to the contest, several contestants have been speaking passionately about their causes and experiences in India. Miss Mexico Maryely Leal shared her love for Yadadri Narasimha Swamy Temple and emphasised her dream to improve the education system in her country. Miss Belize Shayari Morataya and Miss Cayman Islands Jada Ramoon advocated for mental health awareness, while Miss Panama Karol Rodriguez campaigned to prevent child sexual abuse in an interaction with ETV Bharat. Miss Puerto Rico Valeria Perez, a teacher, wants to raising awareness about Down syndrome, showing that the pageant is deeply rooted in purpose, not just beauty.

Read More

  1. Shiva Rajkumar Breaks Silence On Kamal Haasan's Language Remark: 'I Will Fight For Kannada'
  2. Ahead Of Miss World 2025 Finale, Contestants Dance To Naatu Naatu With Orphans - Watch
  3. Interview | Sudipto Sen on Charak, Controversy, and Cannes: 'Backlash Means You're On The Right Path'

Hyderabad: As the grand finale of Miss World 2025 draws near in Hyderabad, excitement reached a high point with the announcement of the Multimedia Challenge winners, which is a key pre-final event that awarded four contestants a direct fast-track entry into the Top 40 quarterfinals. The challenge, part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, tasked 20 selected finalists, five from each continent, with creating a powerful 90-second video. The theme was personal: to narrate their journey from being crowned in their home countries to arriving in Telangana, India, for the global competition.

Contestants were given complete creative freedom. Many stepped into the role of storytellers, interviewers, and even filmmakers, weaving in candid behind-the-scenes clips, emotional reflections, and interviews with fellow contestants. The goal was to connect with global audiences by sharing the heart of their Miss World experience.

After a careful evaluation of all entries for creativity, emotional depth, and production quality, four winners were crowned, one from each region:

  • Asia & Oceania Winner: 🇹🇭 Thailand – Opal Suchata (@suchaaata)
  • Europe Winner: 🇲🇪 Montenegro – Andrea Nikolić (@andreanikollic)
  • Africa Winner: 🇨🇲 Cameroon – Kendra Issie (@princesseissie)
  • Americas & Caribbean Winner: 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic – Mayra Delgado (@mayradelgadob)

These outstanding contestants now advance to the Top 40 as part of the Miss World quarterfinals, securing a major advantage ahead of the finale at Hitex, Madhapur, on May 31.

In addition to the contest, several contestants have been speaking passionately about their causes and experiences in India. Miss Mexico Maryely Leal shared her love for Yadadri Narasimha Swamy Temple and emphasised her dream to improve the education system in her country. Miss Belize Shayari Morataya and Miss Cayman Islands Jada Ramoon advocated for mental health awareness, while Miss Panama Karol Rodriguez campaigned to prevent child sexual abuse in an interaction with ETV Bharat. Miss Puerto Rico Valeria Perez, a teacher, wants to raising awareness about Down syndrome, showing that the pageant is deeply rooted in purpose, not just beauty.

Read More

  1. Shiva Rajkumar Breaks Silence On Kamal Haasan's Language Remark: 'I Will Fight For Kannada'
  2. Ahead Of Miss World 2025 Finale, Contestants Dance To Naatu Naatu With Orphans - Watch
  3. Interview | Sudipto Sen on Charak, Controversy, and Cannes: 'Backlash Means You're On The Right Path'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MISS WORLD MULTIMEDIA CHALLENGEMISS WORLD 2025 TOP 40MISS WORLD 2025 CONTESTANTSMISS WORLD 2025 FINALEMISS WORLD 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.