Miss World 2025 Heats Up As Multimedia Challenge Winners Earn Spot In Top 40

Hyderabad: As the grand finale of Miss World 2025 draws near in Hyderabad, excitement reached a high point with the announcement of the Multimedia Challenge winners, which is a key pre-final event that awarded four contestants a direct fast-track entry into the Top 40 quarterfinals. The challenge, part of the 72nd Miss World Festival, tasked 20 selected finalists, five from each continent, with creating a powerful 90-second video. The theme was personal: to narrate their journey from being crowned in their home countries to arriving in Telangana, India, for the global competition.

Contestants were given complete creative freedom. Many stepped into the role of storytellers, interviewers, and even filmmakers, weaving in candid behind-the-scenes clips, emotional reflections, and interviews with fellow contestants. The goal was to connect with global audiences by sharing the heart of their Miss World experience.

After a careful evaluation of all entries for creativity, emotional depth, and production quality, four winners were crowned, one from each region:

Asia & Oceania Winner: 🇹🇭 Thailand – Opal Suchata (@suchaaata)

Europe Winner: 🇲🇪 Montenegro – Andrea Nikolić (@andreanikollic)

Africa Winner: 🇨🇲 Cameroon – Kendra Issie (@princesseissie)

Americas & Caribbean Winner: 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic – Mayra Delgado (@mayradelgadob)

These outstanding contestants now advance to the Top 40 as part of the Miss World quarterfinals, securing a major advantage ahead of the finale at Hitex, Madhapur, on May 31.

In addition to the contest, several contestants have been speaking passionately about their causes and experiences in India. Miss Mexico Maryely Leal shared her love for Yadadri Narasimha Swamy Temple and emphasised her dream to improve the education system in her country. Miss Belize Shayari Morataya and Miss Cayman Islands Jada Ramoon advocated for mental health awareness, while Miss Panama Karol Rodriguez campaigned to prevent child sexual abuse in an interaction with ETV Bharat. Miss Puerto Rico Valeria Perez, a teacher, wants to raising awareness about Down syndrome, showing that the pageant is deeply rooted in purpose, not just beauty.