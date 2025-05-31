ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025 Grand Finale: Jacqueline Fernandez To Perform; Sonu Sood To Be Honoured With Humanitarian Award

Hyderabad: The stage is set for an evening of elegance, entertainment, and celebration as the grand finale of Miss World 2025 unfolds tonight at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT), the event marks the 72nd edition of the global beauty pageant.

The grand finale promises a spectacular show, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter performing on stage. The evening will be co-hosted by Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016 from Puerto Rico, and well-known Indian presenter Sachin Kumbhar.

A total of 108 contestants from around the world have been vying for the coveted Miss World crown, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch as the final selection process begins. Among the top 40 finalists is Miss India, Nandini Gupta, raising hopes for a potential seventh win for India. The top 40 contestants include 16 who advanced through fast-track events, with 24 more being selected by judges tonight.

The competition will further narrow down to four regional finalists - one each from the Americas, Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania. These finalists will then face a final question round that will determine the next Miss World. The reigning queen, Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic, will crown the winner at the end of the night.