Miss World 2025: From Praising Indian Culture To Drawing Inspiration From Gunjan Saxena - Contestants Share Their Experience

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other cultural hubs of Telangana turned into an international glamour as contestants from across the globe participating in Miss World 2025 embarked on a journey through the state. From visiting ancient temples to modern conversations about mental health, education, and social change, the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant unfolded not just as a showcase of beauty but as a celebration of purpose and unity.

A total of 109 contestants from Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Caribbean came to Telangana as part of the international event being held in Hyderabad. Organised under the theme 'Beauty with a Purpose', the event not only witnessed the beauty and poise of the contestants but also their strong sense of social cause.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Share Their Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Miss World 2025 Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Grandeur In Warangal

On Wednesday, Warangal, also known as Orugallu, witnessed a spectacular cultural engagement as 22 contestants from Latin America and 35 from European nations immersed themselves in the spiritual and architectural heritage of the region. The women visited the Thousand Pillar Temple, Qila Warangal, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site - Ramappa Temple in Palampet, Mulugu district.

The contestants, who arrived in Hanumakonda by special tourism buses, were greeted with traditional garlands, floral showers, and rhythmic beats of Sannai instruments. They were welcomed with Bathukamma, the floral symbol of Telangana's identity, and even joined local women in playing Bathukamma.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Share Their Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Draped in traditional sarees, styled swiftly by a team of 11 costume designers, the contestants embraced Indian attire with poise. "Indian clothes are very beautiful and elegant. Visiting Telangana is a new experience for me, especially the food here. Everything is vibrant and colourful," said Miss Argentina, during an interaction with ETV Bharat.

The tour of the Thousand Pillar Temple was a moment of reverence and awe. The contestants explored the architectural marvel, took selfies with intricate sculptures, and participated in Rudreshwara darshan, where Vedic blessings were chanted by the temple priests.

At Kila Warangal, they explored cultural stalls featuring chapata mirchi, turmeric horns, Orugallu daris, and Rangashaipet shields. The contestants listened keenly to the guides explaining the stories carved into stone. The visit ended with performances by Presidential Award winner Pendyala Lakshmi Priya and the Nataraja Ramakrishna troupe, showcasing Rudramadevi's valour and the Perini Shivatandavam dance.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Share Their Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Moved by the cultural hospitality, contestants from Argentina, Panama, America, and Canada exclaimed, "The hospitality of Orugallu is unforgettable. The dances we saw tell the history of this place. We will always remember the experience you gave us on this chilly evening. We love Telangana. Telangana, zarur aana!"

Contestants At Ramappa Temple

The day continued with a spiritual journey to the Ramappa Temple, where contestants were welcomed with a tribal horn dance. The southern gate witnessed a fusion of divine ambience and international admiration as the contestants, dressed in traditional Kalankari and Langaoni outfits with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, explored the mystical past.

They marvelled at stone pillars that resonate with musical notes, pulled threads through the microscopic holes in stonework, and learned about the floating bricks used in the temple's construction, explained in detail by INTACH member Panduranga Rao.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Share Their Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Later, at the Interpretation Centre, a cultural banquet and visual presentations added to the immersive experience. Contestants praised the blend of art, architecture, and spirituality that the site offered.

Contestants Champion Social Change Through "Beauty With A Purpose" Theme

Far beyond the external appeal, the Miss World 2025 pageant focuses deeply on social responsibility. Many contestants are driving impactful projects under the "Beauty with a Purpose" theme.

Shania Ballester, Miss World Gibraltar, opened up about her mission in a discussion with ETV Bharat: "I have been preparing for these contests since 2019. I am now 21 years old. I believe that beauty lies in kindness and compassion for others. In the Beauty with Purpose theme, I am creating awareness about mental health, which is becoming a major global challenge. I support healthy living and emotional well-being. I love Hyderabad - the diversity, the people, and the hospitality are truly amazing."

Similarly, Valeria Cannao, Miss World Venezuela, has dedicated her energy to empowering children through education: "I write children's books. I have been doing this work since the age of 12 and have written eight books so far. My goal is to provide value-based education and teach kindness, humility, and empathy. Beauty with Purpose is my favourite category because it lets me help children in need. The Chowmahalla Palace here is stunning. I want to see more of Hyderabad."

Miss World 2025 Contestant Shares Her Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Ishi Princess, Miss World Cameroon, shared her deeply personal mission against breast cancer: "I lost my friend to breast cancer in 2012. Since then, I've been working to raise awareness and support pre-screening. I started the Pink Marathon as part of my campaign. The culture of Telangana, the food, and especially the temples here, are very peaceful. This journey is not just about competition - it's about making a difference."

Miss World 2025 Contestant Shares Her Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, Miss World South Africa, is a law student inspired by social justice: "I was moved when I visited an orphanage five years ago. Children were living without basic rights. That moment defined my project - to restore childhoods. Every morning here, I wake up early to see the city and do my workout. I love the culture here. Participating in Miss World is about giving back."

Miss World 2025 Contestant Shares Her Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Contestants Share Their Inspirations And Passions

The diverse passions and personalities of the contestants shone through during interactions with ETV Bharat. Miss Chile expressed admiration for Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, saying, "Gunjan Saxena's history motivates me so much. She came from a small town and achieved great things. Being a pilot myself, I understand what it means to break barriers. Landing an airplane for the first time is unforgettable."

Miss World 2025 Contestant Shares Her Experience (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Miss Australia, who has a passion for music, horse riding, and cricket, said, "I love cricket very much. I'm also a singer and enjoy creating my own music albums. This city is alive with culture, and being part of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad is an exhilarating experience."

Contestants Explore Yadagirigutta And Pochampally

The journey continues on Thursday as the contestants split into two groups. Twenty-five African contestants will go to Bhoodan Pochampally, which has its traditional Ikat weaving. Meanwhile, ten contestants from Caribbean will visit the Yadagirigutta Temple.

Tourism authorities announced that the visits are meant to highlight Telangana's rich cultural heritage and hospitality and bring the Miss World contestants closer to the region's traditions and stories.