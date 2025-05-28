ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss World 2025: Countdown Begins For Grand Finale In Hyderabad

So far, twelve contestants have already qualified for the Top 40 through the fast-track events that took place over the last several weeks. The qualified contestants include:

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as the city gets ready to host the much-awaited Miss World 2025 Grand Finale on May 31 at the newly constructed Hall 4 of the HITEX Exhibition Centre. With only a few days remaining until the event, final touches are being put in place to welcome the contestants, dignitaries, and an audience of about 3,500 people.

The remaining 28 spots in the Top 40 will be determined by an international panel of judges, representing four key regions: the Americas-Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania. According to organisers, 10 candidates from each continent will make it into the Top 40.

The finale will follow a multi-stage elimination format:

- The Top 20 will include 5 contestants from each continent

- From there, the Top 8 will be narrowed down to 2 per continent

- Finally, the Top 4, one representative from each region, will compete for the crown

Out of these finalists, the Miss World 2025 winner and three runners-up will be declared during the grand celebration.

While preparations for the big event are in full swing, officials like the Cyber Police, the Traffic Department and the Tourism Department have joined hands with the organisers to give attendees a seamless experience. With the hall having a capacity of 3,500 people, officials are undertaking sufficient security and logistical measures. The final celebrations will begin in the evening, with the main competitions scheduled from 10 PM to midnight.