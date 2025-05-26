Miss World 2025 Controversy: How True Are Miss England's Allegations? Officials Record Contestants' Views On Safety Claims

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Miss England Milla Maggee's abrupt exit from the Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad has prompted a thorough investigation by the Women's Safety Department. This follows claims made by the former contestant, who alleged lapses in safety and inappropriate behaviour during an official dinner at the historic Chowmahalla Palace.

On Sunday morning, a three-member team of senior women IPS officers: DG Women's Safety Shikha Goel, DIG Rema Rajeshwari, and Cyberabad DCP (Special Branch) Saishri, visited the Trident Hotel in Madhapur where the contestants are lodged. The officers conducted one-on-one interviews with nearly 50 participants to record their experiences regarding security arrangements throughout their stay.

Special attention was given to the now-infamous 'table incident' that Milla Maggee claimed was the tipping point leading to her withdrawal. According to officials, Miss Wales, who was seated beside Milla during the dinner, was questioned in detail and denied any misconduct by those present at the table, which included a senior officer, his wife, daughter-in-law, and another woman.

The officers also consulted with Miss World CEO Julia Morley and Telangana Principal Secretary of Tourism Jayesh Ranjan, both of whom dismissed the allegations as baseless. "When I personally spoke to other contestants, no one reported any discomfort or improper behaviour," Ranjan stated. "Even Miss Wales confirmed nothing untoward happened," he added.

Adding to the rebuttal, the Miss World Organisation released unedited videos of Milla Maggee during her stay in India, showing her expressing joy and appreciation for the experience. The organisation clarified that Milla had officially withdrawn due to a family emergency concerning her mother's health, not due to any security issue. The Miss World Organisation also criticised British tabloid reports for publishing "false and defamatory" narratives.

The pageant's grand finale is scheduled for May 31 in Telangana, with Charlotte Grant now representing England after stepping in as Milla's replacement.