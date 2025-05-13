Miss World 2025 Contestants Arrive At Charminar, Immerse In Hyderabad's Rich Heritage - Watch

Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 contestants brought glamour and global attention to Hyderabad's Old City on Monday as 109 participants from around the world took part in a Heritage Walk, experiencing the city's royal legacy and cultural richness. The historic Charminar, one of India's most iconic landmarks, served as the focal point of the event, welcoming the international representatives with traditional fanfare and festive spirit.

The contestants arrived in four specially arranged buses and were greeted with the rhythms of Marfa music - a lively, traditional form of music deeply rooted in Hyderabad's festive culture.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Arrive At Charminar (ETV Bharat)

The event featured a photo shoot at the Charminar, built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah to commemorate the end of a devastating plague. The monument's majestic structure, with its four towering minarets and intricate Indo-Islamic architecture, provided a regal backdrop for the photo session.

Following the shoot, the group explored the Laad Bazaar, famously known as Chudi Bazaar, a hub for traditional bangles, pearls, and exquisite zari work. Contestants visited nine specially curated outlets that showcased the city's famed craftsmanship and cultural vibrancy. These included Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, KR Kasat, Jaju Pearls, AH Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale.

Charminar, whose name derives from the Urdu words Char (four) and Minar (towers), stands not just as a monument but as a symbol of Hyderabad's enduring spirit and rich history. Situated near the Musi River and close to landmarks like Makkah Masjid, it continues to be a magnet for tourists and heritage enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the participants of the 72nd Miss World competition from the Asian and Oceanic regions celebrated Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a famous Buddhist heritage centre at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana's Nalgonda district.