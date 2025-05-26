Miss World 2025: Beauty With A Purpose Round Today; Winners To Secure Spot In Top 40

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Beauty with a Purpose round of the Miss World 2025 pageant will take center stage on Monday evening at Hitex, Hyderabad. One of the most significant segments of the global beauty pageant, this round highlights the compassionate and philanthropic work undertaken by the contestants beyond the runway.

This year, 107 contestants from across the globe will present their social service initiatives to a panel of esteemed judges. Each project reflects the contestant's personal commitment to meaningful causes such as education, gender equality, health care, climate change, and community development. The top performers in this round will secure a direct entry into the quarterfinals (the Top 40) bringing them one step closer to the coveted Miss World 2025 crown.

Beauty with a Purpose has long been hailed as the heart of the Miss World Organisation's mission. Created in 1972 by Julia Morley, the segment aims to recognise and reward contestants for their efforts to make a positive difference in society. It reflects the pageant's central theme: celebrating beauty that creates change.

According to organisers and the Telangana Information & Public Relations Department, the projects submitted this year have been exceptionally impactful, many of them addressing urgent issues in conflict-affected regions, remote communities, and developing nations. The contestants will share their stories through video documentaries, presentations, and live Q&A with the jury.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, emphasised the significance of the event, stating: "Beauty with a Purpose is not just a competition round - it is the foundation of what Miss World stands for. These young women are changemakers who inspire and lead with compassion."

With the Sports Challenge, Talent Challenge, Top Model, and Head-to-Head Challenge rounds already completed, ten contestants have qualified for the Top 40 so far. The remaining slots will be filled based on performances in the ongoing competitions, including the Beauty with a Purpose round. Meanwhile, 20 contestants have already made it to the finals of the Head-to-Head Challenge, where their public speaking and advocacy skills have been put to the test. The 72nd Miss World Festival will conclude with its grand finale on May 31 in Telangana, where the next Miss World will be crowned.