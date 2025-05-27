Miss World 2025: Beauty With A Purpose Gala Concludes With Puerto Rico, Uganda, Wales And Indonesia In Quarterfinals

Hyderabad: The illustrious Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) segment of Miss World 2025 wrapped up on a triumphant note in Hyderabad on Monday night when four contestants: Puerto Rico, Uganda, Wales, and Indonesia earned spots in the quarter-finals of the beauty contest. Their success represents a significant moment in the competition as each made a mark with their social impact projects that were newsworthy as well as heartwarming. It was hosted by Sudha Reddy, philanthropist and director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, with an audience that included dignitaries from abroad, royalty, and humanitarian front-runners.

Among the guests were Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, state officials like Jayesh Ranjan, and royal figures including Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Princess Krishna Kumari of Jodhpur, and Kunwarani Ritu Ajatashatru Singh of Jammu and Kashmir. From 108 contestants representing countries around the world, four emerged as continental winners of the BWAP segment, an integral and most cherished component of the Miss World pageant that highlights each contestant's commitment to meaningful, long-term social projects.

Miss Puerto Rico, Valeria Perez, was crowned the BWAP winner for the Americas and Caribbean with her project Communicating Without Limits. Rooted in personal experience, her initiative promotes inclusion for the deaf, individuals with Down syndrome, and families affected by cancer. Her communication programs are creating a space for dignity, visibility and equally opportunity.

In Africa, Miss Uganda, Natasha Nyonyozi, was crowned a winner with The Nyonyozi Initiative, a initiative that aims to educate people about autism and to work for more inclusion in society. Motivated primarily by her autistic brother, Natasha's passion project has led exciting conversations around neurodiversity in Uganda. This also makes BWAP something of a repeat success in the region for Uganda, since this is the second win in a row.

Millie Mae Adams, the current Miss Wales, is the new European Champion, for her incredible campaign First Aid Against Knife Crime, which focused on creating life-saving educational resources to equip young people with skills to reduce violence. Coming from Asia-Pacific, Miss Indonesia, Monica Kezia Sembering won for her project Pipeline for Lifeline, which supplies clean and safe drinking water to communities affected by water scarcity.

BWAP runners-up included representatives from Paraguay, Sierra Leone, Spain, and Vietnam, who all delivered impactful work and initiative, offering powerful drive for change. The BWAP Gala was much more than just a competition - it was a heartfelt celebration of service, unity, and purpose. Julia Morley summarised the evening best: "This is a night we will never forget. I'm so proud of every young woman here - not just for what they do, but for who they are."

