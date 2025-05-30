Miss World 2025: 16 Contestants Fast-Tracked, 24 To Be Chosen Live At Hitex In Grand Finale

Hyderabad: The excitement is at a fever pitch as the Miss World 2025 finale draws near. After four more contestants secured their place in the Top 40, the total number of fast-tracked finalists rose to 16. These new entries came after the much-anticipated Multimedia Challenge, where regional winners from each continent earned their spots in the next stage of the competition.

The winners of the Multimedia Challenge were:

Myra Delgadobe (Miss Dominican Republic – America-Caribbean)

Princess (Miss Cameroon – Africa)

Andrea Nikolic (Miss Montenegro – Europe)

Suchata (Miss Thailand – Asia-Oceania)

These four now join the previously announced 12 fast-tracked contestants, forming the first 16 members of the Top 40. The remaining 24 spots will be determined by the judges on finale night, scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 PM at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad.

Finale Format: A Global Showdown

Miss World 2025 features contestants from 108 countries, grouped by continent. The finale will open with all participants walking the ramp, after which the 16 fast-tracked contestants will be introduced. The judges will then select 24 more contestants based on their performance during the show, completing the Top 40.

From there, the group will be narrowed to the Top 20, and eventually to the Top 8, with two representatives per continent. These eight will face questions on global challenges and contemporary women’s issues. Only four will advance to the final round, based on the strength of their responses.

The final question for the Top 4 will be: "What would you do if you were Miss World?" The winner, chosen based on her response, will be crowned by the reigning Miss World, Kristina Pizkova.

Miss World Social Impact

The grand spectacle of glitz and glamour in Miss World still draws the biggest audience and its share of global media attention. Some of these contestants have really embraced causes that can change lives: Miss Turkey, Idil Bilgen, who is a radiation oncologist, is raising world wide awareness of breast and cervical cancer inspired by the situation with her mother who has battled cancer.

Miss Martinique, Aroly Joachim, advocated for mental health and educational reforms in communities affected by crime. Miss Ecuador, Sandra Alavadaro, has transformed children's lives through mobile libraries and creative learning environments. Miss Nigeria, Joy Mojisola Raimi, is committed to educational access and maternal health care and is working toward systemic change.

These women embody the changing nature of the pageant itself as they are no longer only beautiful figures, but advocates for change. They demonstrate the strength and resilience of women everywhere. Final rehearsals were held Thursday at Tritend Hotel near Hitex with contestants readying for final preparations.