Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova Admires Shah Rukh Khan, Reveals Priyanka Chopra Inspires Her

Hyderabad: The winner of the 71st Miss World pageant Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic, in a recent interview with a newswire, conveyed her deep affection for India and its vibrant film industry. The Miss World 2024 winner shared that she admires Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that her source of inspiration is former Miss World Priyanka Chopra.

Krystyna, who secured the Miss World title on March 9, 2024, expressed her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his unforgettable track, Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, calling it her favourite. Additionally, she highlighted how former Miss World Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire her profoundly, alongside other remarkable women.

She radiated her love for India and its people as she recounted the warmth and kindness she encountered during her visit. She particularly praised the Indian hospitality and the delicious cuisine, singling out butter chicken as her favourite dish that she enjoyed daily during her stay and would dearly miss.

At the recent Miss World finale held in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre, Priyanka Chopra delivered a powerful message, emphasizing the importance of spreading love and kindness in today's world. She commended the chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley, and congratulated Nita Ambani for her achievement in winning the Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award at the event.