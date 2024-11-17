Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins the Title, Rhea Singha of India Makes Top 30

Hyderabad: Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark was crowned the 73rd Miss Universe on Sunday, beating 125 contestants from around the world in a glamorous event held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The 21-year-old beauty queen impressed judges with her elegance, poise, and confidence, securing her place as the newest global ambassador for the Miss Universe competition. While Denmark celebrated its new queen, India's hopes were tossed when Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India 2024, did not make it to the Top 12 despite advancing to the Top 30.

Kjaer Theilvig, who wore a stunning bright pink gown during the finale, received the coveted crown from her predecessor, Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios. Her shimmering, strapless ensemble featured intricate sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline, and a bodycon silhouette, complementing her beauty.

The moment marked a new beginning for the Miss Universe, as highlighted in a celebratory Instagram post by the official pageant account, "A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe."

In the final round, Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina was named first runner-up, while Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran took the second runner-up position. The top 5 finalists also included Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Marquez. India's Singha, who made it to the top 30, impressed in the preliminary rounds but fell short in the final stages of the competition. She had previously won Miss Teen Earth 2023.

The annual Miss Universe pageant is a prestigious international event, with over 120 contestants competing for the title.