Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic Strangled to Death by Husband, Chopped to Pieces

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident that has left Switzerland in disbelief, Kristina Joksimovic, a former finalist for Miss Switzerland, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Thomas, who is said to have dismembered and dissolved her body, according to Swiss officials. The lifeless body of the 38-year-old ex-model was found on February 13 in the laundry area of her residence in Binningen, approximately two miles southwest of Basel, as reported by a local portal.

During the investigation, authorities established that Ms. Joksimovic had been strangled prior to her death. Her husband, a 41-year-old man referred to simply as Thomas in local news reports, was arrested and later confessed to the act. A federal court in Lausanne denied his request for release on Wednesday.

An autopsy confirmed that Ms. Joksimovic suffered strangulation before her death, a fact that Thomas acknowledged in his confession. He dismembered her body in the laundry room using tools including a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. A local media outlet reported that portions of her remains were later processed with a hand blender, turning them into a "pureed" state before they were dissolved in a chemical solution.

Thomas alleges he killed his wife in self-defense, claiming she attacked him with a knife. After the murder, he reportedly was in panic and chose to dismember her body. However, medical and forensic evidence states otherwise. Police officials found concrete evidence of Thomas' sadistic behaviour showing signs of cold-bloodedness and no remorse.