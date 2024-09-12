ETV Bharat / entertainment

Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic Strangled to Death by Husband, Chopped to Pieces

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, was allegedly murdered by her husband Thomas, who reportedly dismembered her body after strangulating her to death. The 38-year-old's remains were discovered on February 13 in her home in Binningen.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident that has left Switzerland in disbelief, Kristina Joksimovic, a former finalist for Miss Switzerland, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Thomas, who is said to have dismembered and dissolved her body, according to Swiss officials. The lifeless body of the 38-year-old ex-model was found on February 13 in the laundry area of her residence in Binningen, approximately two miles southwest of Basel, as reported by a local portal.

During the investigation, authorities established that Ms. Joksimovic had been strangled prior to her death. Her husband, a 41-year-old man referred to simply as Thomas in local news reports, was arrested and later confessed to the act. A federal court in Lausanne denied his request for release on Wednesday.

An autopsy confirmed that Ms. Joksimovic suffered strangulation before her death, a fact that Thomas acknowledged in his confession. He dismembered her body in the laundry room using tools including a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. A local media outlet reported that portions of her remains were later processed with a hand blender, turning them into a "pureed" state before they were dissolved in a chemical solution.

Thomas alleges he killed his wife in self-defense, claiming she attacked him with a knife. After the murder, he reportedly was in panic and chose to dismember her body. However, medical and forensic evidence states otherwise. Police officials found concrete evidence of Thomas' sadistic behaviour showing signs of cold-bloodedness and no remorse.

Read More

  1. Former model, out on bail in fake encounter case, shot dead in Gurugram hotel
  2. Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck Without Legal Counsel
  3. Who Is The 'Ketamine Queen'? Unveiling Jasveen Sangha's Involvement In Matthew Perry's Demise

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident that has left Switzerland in disbelief, Kristina Joksimovic, a former finalist for Miss Switzerland, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Thomas, who is said to have dismembered and dissolved her body, according to Swiss officials. The lifeless body of the 38-year-old ex-model was found on February 13 in the laundry area of her residence in Binningen, approximately two miles southwest of Basel, as reported by a local portal.

During the investigation, authorities established that Ms. Joksimovic had been strangled prior to her death. Her husband, a 41-year-old man referred to simply as Thomas in local news reports, was arrested and later confessed to the act. A federal court in Lausanne denied his request for release on Wednesday.

An autopsy confirmed that Ms. Joksimovic suffered strangulation before her death, a fact that Thomas acknowledged in his confession. He dismembered her body in the laundry room using tools including a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. A local media outlet reported that portions of her remains were later processed with a hand blender, turning them into a "pureed" state before they were dissolved in a chemical solution.

Thomas alleges he killed his wife in self-defense, claiming she attacked him with a knife. After the murder, he reportedly was in panic and chose to dismember her body. However, medical and forensic evidence states otherwise. Police officials found concrete evidence of Thomas' sadistic behaviour showing signs of cold-bloodedness and no remorse.

Read More

  1. Former model, out on bail in fake encounter case, shot dead in Gurugram hotel
  2. Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck Without Legal Counsel
  3. Who Is The 'Ketamine Queen'? Unveiling Jasveen Sangha's Involvement In Matthew Perry's Demise

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KRISTINA JOKSIMOVIC MURDERMODEL KILLED BY HUSBANDMURDER OF FORMER MISS SWITZERLANDHOLLYWOOD NEWSMISS SWITZERLAND RUNNER UP KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.