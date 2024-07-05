Mirzapur Season 3 X Review: 'Gajab BHAUKAAL Hai' Say Die-Hard Fans, Naysayers PAN Series Hard

Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated third season of Mirzapur is finally here. The series was released on Amazon Prime on July 5 four years after the launch of season 2 in 2020. As the wait is finally over, netizens spammed X (formerly known as Twitter) with its review.
Following the popularity and captivating storyline of Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, everyone has been anticipating the release of Mirzapur season 3 to discover yet another gripping chapter in the much-discussed criminal thriller. This season, like its former parts, has 10 episodes of 45 to 60 minutes each. The trailer released recently added to the buzz with netizens going gaga over it, to put it mildly.
Social media is ablaze with netizens discussing this season's performances, twists and turns. Mirzapur 3, which stars Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, among others in key roles, opened to mixed reviews on social media. If you are planning on binge-watching Mirzapur 3 this weekend, here's a detailed X review of the latest season to go by.
