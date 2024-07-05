ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur Season 3 X Review: 'Gajab BHAUKAAL Hai' Say Die-Hard Fans, Naysayers PAN Series Hard

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

The highly acclaimed series Mirzapur's third season is finally out. Before you dive into Mirzapur 3, read on to know what social media users have to say.

Mirzapur Season 3 X review
Mirzapur Season 3 on Prime Video (Prime Video Instagram handle)

Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated third season of Mirzapur is finally here. The series was released on Amazon Prime on July 5 four years after the launch of season 2 in 2020. As the wait is finally over, netizens spammed X (formerly known as Twitter) with its review.

Following the popularity and captivating storyline of Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, everyone has been anticipating the release of Mirzapur season 3 to discover yet another gripping chapter in the much-discussed criminal thriller. This season, like its former parts, has 10 episodes of 45 to 60 minutes each. The trailer released recently added to the buzz with netizens going gaga over it, to put it mildly.

Social media is ablaze with netizens discussing this season's performances, twists and turns. Mirzapur 3, which stars Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, among others in key roles, opened to mixed reviews on social media. If you are planning on binge-watching Mirzapur 3 this weekend, here's a detailed X review of the latest season to go by.

Taking to X, a user posted: "#Mirzapur3Review: Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story. - Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season. - #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best. Expected more, lag scenes." Another one commented: "What a pathetic and useless season total waste. Seriously zero dialogues, Zero story line, Goin here n there with no reason. Ended 8 episode and no point of finishing it."

A Mirzapur fan shared his review on X writing: "Just pulled an all-nighter binging #Mirzapur3. After 7.5 hours, I can confirm it's worth every bleary-eyed minute. Thread of my spoiler-free delirium inside." However, another fan, who did not seem impressed with the latest offering wrote: "#Mirzapur3 was just bad and slow." Another on the similar line wrote: "They took 3 years for this? All the hype for nothing. Expected more from #Mirzapur3 but it just falls flat."

