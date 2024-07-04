Mirzapur Season 3: With One Day to Go, Here's All the Twists and Alliances to Expect from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer

Hyderabad: Finally, the wait is over. This week marks the release of the third season of the highly acclaimed web series Mirzapur. The series right from its first season in 2018 captivated audiences. It elevated a gifted actor like Pankaj Tripathi, who was previously only well-known for his small-town villain roles, to a household name. In addition, the series spawned a wave of mafia-themed TV dramas in India, along with Netflix's Sacred Games.

With just one day to go before its premiere, here is a list of pointers to look forward to in the Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh directorial.

1. Continued Saga of Power Struggles: Following the shocking events of Season 2, including the death of Munna Tripathi and Kaleen Bhaiyaa on the run, Season 3 will delve deeper into the power dynamics of Purvanchal. Guddu's rise to power alongside Beena Tripathi sets the stage for intense power struggles and shifting alliances.

2. Character Evolution and New Entrants: Season 3 promises to further develop existing characters like Guddu (Ali Fazal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), and others, while introducing new faces who will influence the narrative. The addition of Jeetendra Kumar in a cameo role adds an intriguing layer to the storyline.