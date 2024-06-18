ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer to Be out on THIS Date, Get Ready, Because 'Bhaukaal Machne Wala Hai'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Mirzapur 3 is generating buzz ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video this July. The eagerly awaited trailer announcement has heightened excitement among fans, promising more of the intense drama and gripping storyline that made the series a hit. Read on for Mirzapur 3 trailer release date.

Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer Release Date Locked (Mirzapur 3 Poster)

Hyderabad: Mirzapur 3, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video in July. The teaser dropped earlier on the platform, sending fans into a frenzy as the makers hinted that "Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai," loosely translates as, "There is going to be chaos in the forest." Now, the makers are all geared up to unveil the much-awaited Mirzapur 3 trailer.

Scheduled for a July 5 premiere, Mirzapur 3 unfolds in the heart of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, revolving around a businessman deeply entangled in the mafia, dominating the carpet export scene. Enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the trailer, and the wait is almost over as the makers gear up for the big reveal.

Excel Entertainment, the creative force behind Mirzapur, took to social media to announce the trailer's release date. "Trailer date is here with some bhaukaal #MirzapurOnPrime, official trailer release on June 20," they declared, accompanied by a striking poster capturing the essence of the lead characters.

Helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur 3 promises to escalate the intensity compared to its predecessors. The upcoming season is peppered with thrilling twists, adding to the anticipation. The ensemble cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

Industry insiders hint at new characters shaking up the narrative dynamics, alongside potential departures that could ignite further drama. Since its 2018 debut, Mirzapur has captivated audiences with its crime-laden, action-packed narrative tailored for Amazon Prime Video.

