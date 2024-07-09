Mirzapur Actor Sherrnavaz Jijina Spills on Season 4, Says 'Script in Process'; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Not even a week has passed since the release of Mirzapur 3 and fans are already curious about the fourth installment. Mirzapur 3 released on Amazon Prime on July 5 amid massive buzz. Now, actor Sherrnavaz Jijina has opened up about fresh updates on Mirzapur 4.

Mirzapur features an ensemble cast comprising Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and others. Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who plays Shabnam, is as interested as the audience to see what happens next and who will eventually reign in Mirzapur. In an interview with a news portal, Jijina hinted that the wait for the next season will not be long.

She stated that it will happen soon and that there will be a fourth season. She revealed that the writing is currently underway, and it will be full of shock value. Sherrnavaz highlighted that season three finishes on a cliffhanger, and the writers are working to create a universe worthy of it. The actor said that the makers needed to gauge and come up with new things that could surprise fans.

The Mirzapur actor was also amazed at how the writers managed to do so season after season. She emphasised that the selling point of the series is its shock value, and she hopes that people will continue to watch and support it. Sherrnavaz recalled that when Mirzapur debuted in 2018, many people criticised the violent scenes depicted in it.

Jijina stated that she was stunned by the violence when she first read the script, but when asked how much violence is too much, she stated that it is quite subjective given their creative space. However, she stated that she still gets scared when she sees a murder scene being filmed on the sets. Sherrnavaz went on to say that Mirzapur seems like her show, and the cast and crew feel like family, therefore violent scenes have a strong impact on her.