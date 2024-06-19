Mirzapur 3 Trailer out Tomorrow: Fans Back Golu for Throne, Express Frustration Over Delay, 'Pheli 2 Seasons Ka Kuch Bhi Yaad Nahi'

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced on June 11 that the much-awaited third season of its original series Mirzapur will start streaming from July 5. Alongside this news, they unveiled a teaser that has heightened excitement among fans. After a four-year wait for Mirzapur Season 3, fans of this immensely popular series are eagerly counting down to July 5. But before that, viewers can expect the trailer of Mirzapur Season 3, which will offer a sneak peek into what lies ahead.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and created by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, this beloved crime thriller will span 10 episodes in its upcoming season. The makers promise that the stakes will be raised even higher and the scope of the series will expand significantly.

The burning question remains: will the throne of Mirzapur be earned through strategy or seized in a relentless power struggle where trust is a rare luxury? As various contenders eye the coveted position in Mirzapur, fans are particularly rooting for Golu to ascend the throne. Played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Golu's character has undergone a significant transformation, which has been well-received by the audience.

The ensemble cast of Mirzapur Season 3 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur has captivated audiences worldwide and has garnered a dedicated fan following eagerly awaiting each new season. However, some fans have expressed frustration over the lengthy gap between Season 2, which aired in October 2020, and the upcoming Season 3, set to release next month. "Bhai ithana late banaOge toh kaise chalega bhai 😡🫣Pehle k 2 season ka kuch B yaad nayi raha ab," wrote a fan on XX.The crime drama, set in Mirzapur, first premiered in 2018.

Mirzapur Fans Express Frustration Over Delay (Screen grab)

The Mirzapur franchise has truly embraced fandom, with its characters becoming iconic in popular culture. Munna Bhaiya, portrayed by Divyendu Sharma, remains one of the most beloved characters, despite his absence from Season 3, leaving fans yearning for his presence.

This new installment in the Mirzapur saga promises immersive entertainment filled with unexpected twists and turns. Brace yourself for more action, drama, and power struggles as Mirzapur Season 3 prepares to once again raise the bar. Get ready for another gripping journey into the realms of crime and politics as the trailer for Mirzapur 3 drops tomorrow, June 20. Stay tuned for Mirzapur 3 updates!