ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur 3 Emerges As India's Most-Watched Show On Prime Video, Season 4 In Progress

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Mirzapur Season 3, released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, has become the most-watched show in India, breaking previous records. Featuring a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the series achieved international acclaim, trending in 85 countries. Following this success, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the development of a fourth season.

Mirzapur 3 Emerges as India's Most-Watched Show On Prime Video, Season 4 In Progress
Mirzapur 3 Emerges as India's Most-Watched Show (Photo: Instagram/Prime Video)

Hyderabad: The latest instalment of the critically acclaimed series, Mirzapur, has shattered records as it emerged as the most-watched show in India. The third season, which premiered on July 5 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, saw the return of a talented ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Rasika Dugal, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha, all reprising their roles in the gripping drama.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped a poster of the series and announced the milestone, writing, "Record break karna toh apna USP hai! Mirzapur S3 is officially the most-watched show ever on Prime Video in India on the launch weekend. #MirzapurOnPrime, watch now." This impressive feat is proof of the show's widespread appeal, with viewers from over 180 countries and 98% of India's pin codes tuning in during the launch weekend.

Furthermore, Mirzapur Season 3, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, made it to the Top 10 Trending list in 85 countries worldwide, including India, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, among others. What's more, the third season surpassed the record set by its predecessor. In the wake of this phenomenal success, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Mirzapur Season 4 is officially in progress.

With its unparalleled success, Mirzapur Season 3 has set a new benchmark for Indian streaming content, and fans can eagerly look forward to the next instalment of this gripping saga.

READ MORE

  1. Mirzapur Actor Sherrnavaz Jijina Spills on Season 4, Says 'Script in Process'; Deets Inside
  2. Mirzapur Season 3 X Review: 'Gajab BHAUKAAL Hai' Say Die-Hard Fans, Naysayers PAN Series Hard
  3. Mirzapur Season 3: With One Day to Go, Here's All the Twists and Alliances to Expect from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer

Hyderabad: The latest instalment of the critically acclaimed series, Mirzapur, has shattered records as it emerged as the most-watched show in India. The third season, which premiered on July 5 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, saw the return of a talented ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Rasika Dugal, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha, all reprising their roles in the gripping drama.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped a poster of the series and announced the milestone, writing, "Record break karna toh apna USP hai! Mirzapur S3 is officially the most-watched show ever on Prime Video in India on the launch weekend. #MirzapurOnPrime, watch now." This impressive feat is proof of the show's widespread appeal, with viewers from over 180 countries and 98% of India's pin codes tuning in during the launch weekend.

Furthermore, Mirzapur Season 3, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, made it to the Top 10 Trending list in 85 countries worldwide, including India, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, among others. What's more, the third season surpassed the record set by its predecessor. In the wake of this phenomenal success, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Mirzapur Season 4 is officially in progress.

With its unparalleled success, Mirzapur Season 3 has set a new benchmark for Indian streaming content, and fans can eagerly look forward to the next instalment of this gripping saga.

READ MORE

  1. Mirzapur Actor Sherrnavaz Jijina Spills on Season 4, Says 'Script in Process'; Deets Inside
  2. Mirzapur Season 3 X Review: 'Gajab BHAUKAAL Hai' Say Die-Hard Fans, Naysayers PAN Series Hard
  3. Mirzapur Season 3: With One Day to Go, Here's All the Twists and Alliances to Expect from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer

TAGGED:

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3MIRZAPUR SEASON 4 CONFIRMEDMIRZAPUR 3AMAZON PRIME VIDEOMIRZAPUR 3 MOST WATCHED IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.