Mirzapur 3 Emerges As India's Most-Watched Show On Prime Video, Season 4 In Progress

Hyderabad: The latest instalment of the critically acclaimed series, Mirzapur, has shattered records as it emerged as the most-watched show in India. The third season, which premiered on July 5 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, saw the return of a talented ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Rasika Dugal, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha, all reprising their roles in the gripping drama.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped a poster of the series and announced the milestone, writing, "Record break karna toh apna USP hai! Mirzapur S3 is officially the most-watched show ever on Prime Video in India on the launch weekend. #MirzapurOnPrime, watch now." This impressive feat is proof of the show's widespread appeal, with viewers from over 180 countries and 98% of India's pin codes tuning in during the launch weekend.

Furthermore, Mirzapur Season 3, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, made it to the Top 10 Trending list in 85 countries worldwide, including India, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, among others. What's more, the third season surpassed the record set by its predecessor. In the wake of this phenomenal success, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Mirzapur Season 4 is officially in progress.

With its unparalleled success, Mirzapur Season 3 has set a new benchmark for Indian streaming content, and fans can eagerly look forward to the next instalment of this gripping saga.