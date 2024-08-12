ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur 3 Bonus Episode: Fans Say 'Show Cannot Run without MUNNA BHAIYA' as Release Date Anticipation Grows

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

The announcement of a bonus episode for the critically acclaimed Mirzapur series has led to a buzz that Divyendu Sharma's character Munna Bhaiya might return in the fourth installment. It is set to be released this month. However, the exact date has not been announced yet.

Hyderabad: The anticipation for Mirzapur Season 4 is through the roof as fans eagerly await the continuation of the series following the dramatic end of Season 3. However, the makers did not stop at that as they announced a bonus video for the viewers to prepare them for the next installment. The narrative is expected to delve further into the intense power struggles within Mirzapur's criminal underworld, with potential surprises, twists and turns, including the rumoured comeback of Munna Bhaiya.

Prime Video has stirred up excitement by announcing a bonus episode for Mirzapur Season 3, hinted at by Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the highly acclaimed series. This teaser has sparked widespread speculation about the return of Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death was a major plot point. The teaser’s cryptic line suggesting the return of a character whom Ali had killed earlier has led fans to speculate that Munna Bhaiya might be making a comeback.

Comments like 'Munna bhaiya comeback' and 'Only legends know who is back' have flooded social media, amplifying the speculation. A social media user reacting to the announcement, wrote: "Makers realising the show cant run without THE MUNNA BHAIYA." Another one wrote: "Kitna jalwa hai Munna bhaiya ka k bonus episode Lana pd rha hai sirf uske liye" (Munna Bhaiya is so famous that makers have to come up with a bonus video for him).

The bonus episode for Season 3 is set to be released this month, though the exact date is yet to be announced. As Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the renewal of Mirzapur for a fourth season, fans are left eagerly waiting for the release date. Given the show's long production hauls, which typically involve a significant gap between filming and premiere, it is likely that Season 4 will be released in the latter half of 2025 or potentially spill into 2026.

Scheduled to release in late 2025 or 2026, the upcoming season will see Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal reprising their roles. The acclaimed ensemble cast is set to return with other key actors such as Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Vijay Varma as Shatrughan, and Tyagilsha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav.

TAGGED:

ALI FAZAL MUNNA BHAIYA AKA DIVYENDU SHARMA TWISTS AND TURNS IN MIRZAPUR 3 WILL MUNNA BHAIYA RETURN MIRZAPUR 3 BONUS EPISODE

