ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirai X Review: Did Fusion Of Mythology And VFX In Teja Sajja Starrer Impress Moviegoers?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni's much-awaited Telugu action-adventure film Mirai has finally arrived in cinemas worldwide on September 12, 2025. Starring Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak, the film blends mythology with modern storytelling and promises to deliver a big-screen experience packed with action, emotions, and cutting-edge VFX.

The film's story follows a fearless warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to turn mortals into deities. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai is also being distributed in North India by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

What Moviegoers Are Saying

Netizens and filmgoers who caught the early shows of Mirai are pouring in their reactions online. Early reviews indicate that the movie has struck a chord, especially for its visuals, emotional depth, and mass-appeal action blocks.

Film critic Taran Adarsh called Mirai an "engrossing" experience. Taking to his X handle, he writes: "A visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch!"

Adarsh praised director Karthik Gattamneni's vision, writing, "The fusion of mythology with present-day characters is a masterstroke." He highlighted several standout sequences like "the high-voltage interval block, the action set-piece at the beginning of the second half, and the outstanding finale."

On the performances, he noted: "#TejaSajja is terrific, carrying the film with sincerity, conviction, and infectious energy… #ManojManchu gets solid scope to shine and he delivers with impact."