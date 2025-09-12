Mirai X Review: Did Fusion Of Mythology And VFX In Teja Sajja Starrer Impress Moviegoers?
Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu, is earning praise for its grand visuals, mythological storytelling, and mass action.
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni's much-awaited Telugu action-adventure film Mirai has finally arrived in cinemas worldwide on September 12, 2025. Starring Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak, the film blends mythology with modern storytelling and promises to deliver a big-screen experience packed with action, emotions, and cutting-edge VFX.
The film's story follows a fearless warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to turn mortals into deities. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai is also being distributed in North India by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
What Moviegoers Are Saying
Netizens and filmgoers who caught the early shows of Mirai are pouring in their reactions online. Early reviews indicate that the movie has struck a chord, especially for its visuals, emotional depth, and mass-appeal action blocks.
Film critic Taran Adarsh called Mirai an "engrossing" experience. Taking to his X handle, he writes: "A visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch!"
Adarsh praised director Karthik Gattamneni's vision, writing, "The fusion of mythology with present-day characters is a masterstroke." He highlighted several standout sequences like "the high-voltage interval block, the action set-piece at the beginning of the second half, and the outstanding finale."
#OneWordReview...#Mirai: ENGROSSING.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½
A visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch! #MiraiReview
Director #KarthikGattamneni presents a…
On the performances, he noted: "#TejaSajja is terrific, carrying the film with sincerity, conviction, and infectious energy… #ManojManchu gets solid scope to shine and he delivers with impact."
Adarsh, however, pointed out some weak links: "The comedy portions in the first half look forced… Likewise, the entire cop track contributes nothing to the central story – it only adds to the run time." Despite these flaws, he summed it up as "a big-screen spectacle – yet another triumph for the Telugu film industry."
Social Media Buzz
Fans too are celebrating Mirai as a cinematic event. One viewer summed it up as: "#Mirai – Excellent First Half 🤯 Extraordinary 2nd half. Mad, mental mass 💥🔥🥵 Started with #Prabhas 🥵 Mad Experience 💥🥷⚔️🥵🤩🤯 Ah Visuals entayya, CGI, VFX 🤯🥵 Interval Sampathi 🦅 🔥 #Tejasajja shines 🔥💥 #ManchuManoj – Screens Erupt 💥 Theatres erupted #JaiShreeRam."
#MiraiReview
#Mirai - Excellent First Half🤯
Extraordinary 2nd half
Mad,mental mass💥🔥🥵
Started with #Prabhas🥵
Mad Experience💥🥷⚔️🥵🤩🤯
Ah Visuals entayya,CGI,VFX🤯🥵
Interval Sampathi 🦅 🔥#Tejasajja shines🔥💥#ManchuManoj - Screens Erupt💥
Theatres erupted #JaiShreeRam
Another moviegoer wrote: "Pre intermission scene – best 5 minutes of 2025 🥵🥵 #Mirai."
Good first half with excellent interval bang even though it has few flaws.
Technical wise also 👍@tejasajja123 rocks and BGM at Interval was top notch
Overall paisa vasool first half#Mirai
One review read: "Good first half with excellent interval bang even though it has few flaws. Technical wise also 👍 @tejasajja123 rocks and BGM at Interval was top notch. Overall paisa vasool first half #Mirai."
Pre intermission scene- best 5 minutes of 2025🥵🥵 #Mirai
The second half, with its mythological touch and powerful action, is also getting plenty of love. Some fan reactions online read:
- "Peak action and divine power #Mirai."
- "Blockbuster movie #Mirai."
- "A peak cinematic experience & full movie is paisa vasool stuff 💥💥 VFX shots worked very well 🤯🤯 #Mirai."
About the Film
Mirai brings together mass action with spiritual undertones. The narrative builds around a warrior's journey to protect nine sacred scriptures, a mission that pits Teja Sajja against Manoj Manchu in a battle of good versus evil. The film takes viewers into the Treta Yuga, with glimpses of Lord Ram making the experience even more impactful.
Peak action and divine power
#Mirai
The trailer, which showed Teja Sajja's fall from a train, the giant eagle, and the looming shadow of Manchu Manoj, had already set expectations sky-high. The film now seems to have delivered on that promise with grand visuals and emotional intensity.
A PEAK Cinematic EXPERIENCE & Full movie is paisal vasool stuff 💥💥
Vfx shots worked very well 🤯🤯#Mirai
With its mythological base, stunning VFX, and powerful performances, Mirai is being hailed as not just another film but a theatrical spectacle. As one viewer put it, "Overall, paisa vasool."
