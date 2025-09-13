ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Film Becomes Highest Opener Of His Career, Beats HanuMan

Teja Sajja's Mirai took an explosive Rs 12 crore day one opening, surpassing HanuMan, making it his biggest opener so far.

Teja Sajja's Mirai Emerges As Highest Opening Film Of His Career
Teja Sajja's Mirai Emerges As Highest Opening Film Of His Career (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 13, 2025

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's much-awaited fantasy action film Mirai opened to strong numbers at the box office on Friday, September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film has become the biggest opener of the actor's career, surpassing the record of his earlier blockbuster HanuMan.

On its first day, Mirai collected an estimated Rs 12 crore net across India from all languages as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu version of the film was the main contributor, accounting for the lion's share of earnings with Rs 10.6 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.25 crore while Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam only contributed a small amount at Rs 0.05 crore each.

Occupancy and Audience Demand

In Telugu, there was fantastic momentum with an average occupancy of 68.59 percent on day one. The morning shows were smooth sailing at 56.20 pc and improved to 63.61 pc for the afternoon shows. The evening shows were better with occupancy percentage at 70.75 pc and with the same level of attendance continuing into the night at 83.81 pc. Extra screens were added to meet demand, with several night shows running to packed houses.

For the Hindi version, however, occupancy was only a mediocre average of 10.86 pc. Morning shows were weak at a 5.55 pc, but response improved through the course of the day getting to 17.00 pc for night shows.

In total, Mirai has opened with pretty strong numbers. The global marketplace has responded positively, where North America appears to be especially exceptional responding tremendously with collections exceeding $700K (approx Rs 5.8 crore) on the opening day.

Comparison with HanuMan

The film's numbers have already beaten Teja Sajja's previous blockbuster HanuMan. Released in 2024, HanuMan had earned Rs 8.05 crore net on its first Friday in India, with a total of Rs 12.20 crore in two days, including paid previews. Its day-one worldwide gross stood at Rs 23.50 crore.

By contrast, Mirai opened stronger in India with Rs 12 crore net on its first day alone, showing a clear growth in Teja's box office pull. The leap indicates rising audience faith in his fantasy-action outings and the growing scale of his projects.

About the Film

Mirai takes audiences into a vast cinematic universe where Teja Sajja plays a mighty warrior, the Super Yodha, tasked with guarding Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred scriptures. The texts offer the potential to take humans and turn them into divine beings. The story pits him against Mahabir Lama and his Black Sword army, leading to an epic battle between good and evil.

The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram playing critical parts. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

