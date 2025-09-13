ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Film Becomes Highest Opener Of His Career, Beats HanuMan

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's much-awaited fantasy action film Mirai opened to strong numbers at the box office on Friday, September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film has become the biggest opener of the actor's career, surpassing the record of his earlier blockbuster HanuMan.

On its first day, Mirai collected an estimated Rs 12 crore net across India from all languages as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu version of the film was the main contributor, accounting for the lion's share of earnings with Rs 10.6 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.25 crore while Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam only contributed a small amount at Rs 0.05 crore each.

Occupancy and Audience Demand

In Telugu, there was fantastic momentum with an average occupancy of 68.59 percent on day one. The morning shows were smooth sailing at 56.20 pc and improved to 63.61 pc for the afternoon shows. The evening shows were better with occupancy percentage at 70.75 pc and with the same level of attendance continuing into the night at 83.81 pc. Extra screens were added to meet demand, with several night shows running to packed houses.

For the Hindi version, however, occupancy was only a mediocre average of 10.86 pc. Morning shows were weak at a 5.55 pc, but response improved through the course of the day getting to 17.00 pc for night shows.