Mirai Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can Teja Sajja's Latest Offering Beat His 2024 Blockbuster HanuMan?

Mirai opened to positive reviews showing promise though its day 1 numbers at the box office. But will it beat HanuMan?

Teja Sajja in Mirai
Teja Sajja in Mirai (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's film Mirai finally hit theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the fantasy action drama has been much-anticipated, especially after the actor delivered last year's sensational blockbuster HanuMan. Riding on massive hype and a divine superhero theme, Mirai is expected to replicate the success of Teja's previous outing. With the film's release, it is to be seen if Teja can surpass his previous blockbuster numbers.

Early Opening Day Numbers in India

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Mirai earned Rs 1.52 crore net in India across all languages by 11:50 AM on Friday. These are early live figures and will be updated through the day, with final estimates expected by 10 PM. The film has been made on an estimated budget of below Rs 100 crore, which means a strong opening weekend will be crucial for its commercial success.

The movie had strong pre-sales worldwide, reportedly crossing Rs 7 crore gross even before release day, setting the stage for a decent start. Adding to the excitement, superstar Prabhas lent his voice for an introductory narration, giving the film a pan-India boost.

North America Premiere & Pre-Sales Boom

In North America, where Telugu films often enjoy a strong market, Mirai kicked off with spectacular premieres. Shloka Entertainments, the overseas distributor, reported that the film grossed over $350K (approx. Rs 2.9 crore) during its Thursday night premieres alone. This figure is still climbing, with trade sources calling it one of the strongest openings for a mid-budget Telugu film in recent times.

Social media buzz under the hashtag #MiraiMania highlighted how ticket sales surged, with 20,000+ tickets sold in just one hour on BookMyShow, showing the craze among fans.

Comparison with HanuMan Day 1

The real comparison, however, lies with Teja Sajja's previous blockbuster HanuMan, which released in January 2024. That film set the bar incredibly high with its opening numbers.

  • HanuMan Premieres: Rs 4.15 crore India net
  • HanuMan Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8.05 crore India net
  • HanuMan Total Day 1 (including premieres): Rs 12.2 crore India net
  • HanuMan Day 1 Worldwide Gross: Rs 23.5 crore
  • HanuMan Day 1 Overseas Collection: Rs 9.45 crore

In comparison, Mirai has started in India with Rs 1.52 crore net (till noon) on Day 1. With evening and night shows ahead, it is to be seen if it can match HanuMan's staggering Rs 12.2 crore India net on its opening day. On the overseas front, Mirai's $350K (Rs 2.9 crore) premiere figure is promising, however, HanuMan's massive $1.1 million-plus (Rs 9.45 crore) day 1 overseas haul is a massive task to beat.

Audience Response & Word-of-Mouth

Early responses from critics and audiences are highly positive. Reviews highlight the movie's grand visuals, rooted mythology, and action-packed narrative. The blend of sci-fi adventure with spiritual undertones seems to have clicked with viewers. Prabhas' narration, Ritika Nayak's screen presence, and Manoj Manchu's menacing villain act have all been praised.

Fans across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas locations have been flooding social media with posts calling Mirai a "magical experience" and a "visual spectacle." Distributors are optimistic that strong word-of-mouth will help the film pick up over the weekend, similar to how HanuMan grew after release.

