Mirai Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can Teja Sajja's Latest Offering Beat His 2024 Blockbuster HanuMan?

Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's film Mirai finally hit theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the fantasy action drama has been much-anticipated, especially after the actor delivered last year's sensational blockbuster HanuMan. Riding on massive hype and a divine superhero theme, Mirai is expected to replicate the success of Teja's previous outing. With the film's release, it is to be seen if Teja can surpass his previous blockbuster numbers.

Early Opening Day Numbers in India

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Mirai earned Rs 1.52 crore net in India across all languages by 11:50 AM on Friday. These are early live figures and will be updated through the day, with final estimates expected by 10 PM. The film has been made on an estimated budget of below Rs 100 crore, which means a strong opening weekend will be crucial for its commercial success.

The movie had strong pre-sales worldwide, reportedly crossing Rs 7 crore gross even before release day, setting the stage for a decent start. Adding to the excitement, superstar Prabhas lent his voice for an introductory narration, giving the film a pan-India boost.

North America Premiere & Pre-Sales Boom

In North America, where Telugu films often enjoy a strong market, Mirai kicked off with spectacular premieres. Shloka Entertainments, the overseas distributor, reported that the film grossed over $350K (approx. Rs 2.9 crore) during its Thursday night premieres alone. This figure is still climbing, with trade sources calling it one of the strongest openings for a mid-budget Telugu film in recent times.