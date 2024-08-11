ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Mir Sarwar's Bed No. 17 Opens J&K Film Screening Series in an Initiative to Boost Independent Filmmakers

Srinagar hosts inaugural screening of Bed No. 17 under new film policy launched by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently. The imitative aims at boosting regional cinema and independent filmmakers.

J&K Film Screening Series Launched with Award-Winning Bed No. 17 in Srinagar
J&K Film Screening Series Launched with Award-Winning Bed No. 17 in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) initiated the J&K Film Screening series with the premiere of the award-winning independent film Bed No. 17 at its Srinagar auditorium. This was the first show in Srinagar under the new initiative called Film Policy 2024, which aims to promote regional filmmaking. The film Bed No. 17, based on true events, delves into the relationship between a father and his son.

Mir Sarwar Celebrates Launch of J&K Film Screening Series (ETV Bharat)

Talking about the film, Mir Sarwar directed and Hussein Khan wrote the picture, which went on to receive critical acclaim and won multiple awards at film festivals. It stars Zameer Ashai, Hussein Khan, Rishi Bhutani, Mir Sarwar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and Ahmer Haider along with others. The film, which runs roughly 90 minutes, has a 7.2 rating on IMDb.

Mir Sarwar, the film's director and a well-known Bollywood actor, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the J&K Film Screening series. "The J&K film conclave stated that DIPR will aid independent filmmakers by displaying their work. Films will be shown in Srinagar on the second Friday of each month, and in Jammu on the fourth Friday. This initiative provides a much-needed platform for independent filmmakers to reach an audience," Sarwar explained.

He emphasised the importance of this forum for films that may otherwise go ignored. "Having our films shown here ensures that at least 100 people attend each screening, which not only increases word-of-mouth but also allows filmmakers to gain exposure and attract producers for future projects. We want to share Kashmir's experiences with the world and encourage local filmmakers to make films in Kashmiri. There are countless stories to tell, and this initiative will help highlight our artists' diverse talents," Sarwar said.

Hussein Khan, who also stars in Bed No. 17, spoke about his personal connection to the film and the difficulty of promoting regional filmmaking. "People frequently asked who would see our films, and today, Bed No. 17 was shown here. This is a really special film for me. It's an important step towards supporting regional cinema, but we still need additional help. We funded this film with personal loans, and the government needs to be more proactive in supporting regional filmmakers," Khan remarked.

The launch event comes after J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the Film Policy 2024 on August 1, 2024. The policy emphasises initiatives such as the J&K Film Screening series to develop a dynamic and youthful film culture, allowing budding producers and film lovers to discuss film making and strengthen the region's Cine-club culture.

