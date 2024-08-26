Minu Muneer Accuses Top Actors of Abuse; Tovino Thomas Calls for Justice Amidst Malayalam Cinema Controversy

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Hema Committee report, Malayalam cinema is grappling with significant controversy and upheaval. Adding to it, actor Minu Muneer has come forward with serious allegations, accusing prominent figures in the industry of verbal and physical abuse. Reacting to the ongoing situation, actor Tovino Thomas weighed in, emphasising the need for justice and safety for women across all workplaces, not just in the film industry.

Muneer, who recently shared a list of alleged abusers on social media, claims she endured mistreatment from actors such as Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Maniyanpilla Raju, as well as others involved in the industry. She has detailed incidents of harassment and assault that led to her exit from the Malayalam film industry in 2013.

The revelations have had a profound impact, right after the resignation of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith and actors' association general secretary Siddique from their positions. The resignations come as part of a broader response to the serious allegations levied against several industry figures.

Now, 2012 star Tovino extended his support to the ongoing movement. He favoured the decision for accused individuals to step back during investigations and highlighted the necessity for impartiality and adherence to legal processes. As the Malayalam film industry faces intense scrutiny, the focus remains on ensuring a thorough investigation and addressing systemic issues related to harassment and abuse.