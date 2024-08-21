ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mimi Chakraborty Faces Rape Threats after Protesting for Kolkata Doctor's Case

Hyderabad: Former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty reported receiving disturbing rape threats and lewd messages on social media on Tuesday. This follows her participation in a protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata. Chakraborty, along with actors Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar, joined the August 14 demonstration at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling for justice and women’s safety.

Chakraborty took to X, formerly known as X, to express her shock, tagging the Kolkata Police's cyber cell and criticising the normalisation of such threats. Her post read, "And we are demanding justice for women right? These are just a few of them. Where rape threats have been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd."

In response to the actor-turned-politician’s distress, social media users have urged the authorities to take immediate action, with some criticising the police's focus on other issues. The threats against Mimi underscore ongoing concerns about gender-based violence and the challenges faced by public figures advocating for justice.

The protest in Kolkata, named "Women, Reclaim the Night," followed after a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. The brutal incident led to nationwide strikes and civil societies and doctors across the States protested against it, demanding severe punishment to the accused persons. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.