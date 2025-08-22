Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Step Out After Adopting Baby Girl; Actor Dons 'Mother' Sweatshirt - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has officially embraced motherhood. The 21-year-old actress and her 23-year-old husband, Jake Bongiovi, recently shared on social media that they had welcomed an adopted baby girl into their family, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

The news was shared in a collaborative Instagram statement, where the couple posted: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

A day after revealing the news, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted in the Hamptons, New York. In photos first reported by a British tabloid and later circulated on Reddit and X, the young couple was seen on a stroll, visibly enjoying their new role as parents. Millie, who rose to global fame as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, wore a baby pink pullover sweater with the word "Mother" written across it in bold lilac letters. Walking beside her, Jake opted for a casual look in a black T-shirt and khaki pants as he pushed a stroller carrying their baby daughter.

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote, "I’m really rooting for them. My husband and I started dating at 18 and 19, got married at 19 and 20 and became parents at 20 and 21. That was 18 years ago, and we are still going strong. It worked for us, but I feel like we are in the minority. It was easy for us, and I hope it’s easy for them, too."

Brown and Bongiovi's love story has unfolded publicly in recent years. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in May 2024, and celebrated with a grand reception in Italy later that year.

Professionally, Brown is preparing for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The series, which catapulted her to stardom, will be released in three parts on Netflix, with the first set of episodes premiering on November 26.