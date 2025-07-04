Metro In Dino X Review: Netizens Applaud 'Anurag Basu's Magic' With Endearing Performances But Point Out Slow Pace

Hyderabad: Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro In Dino has finally hit the theatres, and early reviews from the audience paint a picture of an emotionally rich, feel-good film. A spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit Life in a… Metro, the film brings together an ensemble cast and multiple narratives that explore love, loss, longing, and hope in a bustling city.

With actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino promises a slice-of-life experience set against the chaos and charm of urban living.

Netizens have been quick to share their thoughts, and most agree that Metro In Dino strikes an emotional chord despite some flaws. One viewer tweeted, "#MetroInDino is a pleasant, feel-good film. It makes you smile and think. The stories are simple yet touching. Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma are a delight!"

Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, "What a beautiful, emotional ride! Every story connects. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher – all outstanding. Anurag Basu's magic is back!"

Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma's track has particularly won hearts, with many calling it the most memorable. A user remarked, "Their chat episode is hilarious, and what follows is simply brilliant. They bring humour and heart in equal measure." Similarly, the Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta pairing has been described as "effortless" and "endearing" by fans on social media.

However, Metro In Dino is not without criticism. A few viewers pointed out that the film's runtime - over 2 hours and 40 minutes - felt stretched at times. One review noted, "Could've done with tighter editing. The second half drags a bit, but overall it's a satisfying watch." Some also felt that while the Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal-Fatima Sana Shaikh narratives had moments of brilliance, they lacked the depth and sharpness seen in Basu's earlier work.

Music by Pritam has been praised for enhancing the mood of the film. A fan shared, "The live band in the film felt distracting at first, but soon you realise it's a character of its own. The songs grow on you." But others felt the soundtrack didn't quite match the iconic status of Life in a… Metro's music. Visually, Metro In Dino has received applause for its cinematography. The film beautifully captures the contrasts of urban life - its loneliness, chaos, and fleeting moments of connection. As one tweet summed it up, "Every frame looks like a painting. The city is a character in itself."

In conclusion, Metro In Dino might not pack an emotional punch like it's predecessor, but it does have enough warmth, humour and insight that make it worth a watch. Basu's storytelling, the array of realistic characters and emotions, always leaves one smiling when the film is over - as well as the realisation that every life in the metro is a life with a story.

About the film

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino, marks Basu's return to cinema after a 5-year absence. The film follows the relationships of various contemporary couples living in a big city. A musical romantic drama that weaves a tapestry of love stories from young, middle-aged and old couples braiding them together so the audience can see how their lives intertwine, along with Pritam's music provides the soul.