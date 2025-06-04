Metro In Dino Trailer: From Young Love To Second Chances, Anurag Basu's Film Captures It All

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, Metro In Dino, have finally released the trailer on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Following the critically acclaimed Life In A Metro and Ludo, filmmaker Anurag Basu's latest film continues his exploration of urban relationships, blending realism and emotional depth.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino is set to hit theatres on July 4, 2025. The film Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta.

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, the movie follows the lives of four couples from different age groups and experiences, who navigate the complexities of love, self-discovery, and companionship. The trailer begins with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a cab, which gradually turns into an unplanned romantic ride. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are shown playing a young couple trying to adapt to being newlyweds and then parents.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi feature as a middle-aged couple who try to rekindle the lost spark in their marriage. On the other hand, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta provide a moving representation of an older couple reluctantly discovering love later in life. All stories are infused with emotional ups and downs, which capture the poignancy of modern relationships. The trailer is also boosted by a melodious background score by Pritam, with Arijit Singh providing his soulful voice to the title song of the movie.

Basu terms Metro In Dino as something greater than a movie - it's a heartfelt tribute to the people, the stories, and the moments that get easily overshadowed in the hurried pace of life in the city. With richness of emotion, understandable characters, and intertwined tales, the movie offers a moving cinema experience to all ages.